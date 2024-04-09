×

Updated April 9th, 2024 at 01:00 IST

Nation Wants To Know/ EAM Jaishankar Tears Into Rahul Gandhi’s 'India Not a Nation' Remark | Exclusive

“No right thinking person would say India is not a nation”, Jaishankar said as he tore into Rahul Gandhi's idea of India.

Reported by: Digital Desk
New Delhi: Tearing into Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's idea of India, Union Minister for External Affairs S Jaishankar on Monday said, “No right thinking individual would say India is not a nation”. Speaking exclusively with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on the network's ‘Nation Wants to Know’ segment, Jaishankar expressed strong disagreement with Rahul's comment and stressed that he found the Congress leader's remarks ”extraordinary".

“I strongly disagree with his comment", the EAM said while stressing that it's almost unbelievable that a citizen of this country would say something like “India is a negotiation”.

In a strong rebuke of Gandhi's theory, Jaishankar further quipped, “Only if you are dismissive of the Indian civilisation can you say India is like Europe".

“Only weak politicians seek foreign interference”, the foreign minister added while speaking during his most politically loaded pre-election interview yet.

Further during the conversation, the EAM delivered stinging remarks on the recently-released poll manifesto by the Congress in the run up to the biggest poll battle of the year –  Lok Sabha Elections 2024 as he asserted that the party's manifesto "will remain an academic document".

“I'm not sure how many people have read the manifesto. I do, however, am certain that nothing [promised by the party leaders] will happen practically”, Jaishankar said during the explosive interview.

He further flayed the Congress party for its policy, saying, “At the end of post 26/11 deliberations, the Congress decided to do nothing…They simply did nothing”.

Shedding light on the “change in approach” under the Modi-led government, the EAM underlined the measures taken by the BJP government at the Centre to counter terrorism, and said, “I am optimistic about the country despite challenges”.

Published April 9th, 2024 at 01:00 IST

Rahul Gandhi

