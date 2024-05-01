Updated May 1st, 2024 at 19:37 IST
EC Bans BRS President K Chandrashekar Rao From Campaigning Over Remarks Against Congress
The Election Commission barred BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours for his "objectionable" remarks against the Congress.
New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday barred Bharat Rashtra Samithi president K Chandrashekar Rao from campaigning for 48 hours for his "objectionable" remarks against the Congress.
The EC said his remarks at a press conference Sircilla on April 5 were violative of the provisions of the model code of conduct and its advisories.
The 48-hour ban of the Telangana former chief minister comes into force at 8 pm on Wednesday.
After Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala, Rao is the second politician to be banned from campaigning for 48 hours in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.
