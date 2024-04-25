EC Seeks BJP, Congress Response by April 29 On Complaints of MCC Violation by PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi

Advertisement

New Delhi: Taking cognisance of the alleged Model Code of Conduct violations by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has written to the presidents of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress, saying, Political parties will have to take primary and increasing responsibility for the conduct of their candidates, star campaigners in particular. “Campaign speeches by those holding high positions are of more serious consequences”, the poll panel stated.

ECI invoked section 77 of the Representation of the People Act and held party presidents responsible, as a first step, to reign in star campaigners. For the unversed, MCC allegations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and Rahul Gandhi are exchanged with BJP President JP Nadda and INC President Mallikarjuna Kharge as a first step. ECI has sought a response by 11 AM on April 29.

What The Parties Had Claimed?

The BJP on Monday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was making a false claim about the rise in poverty in the country and urged the Election Commission to take "strict action" against him.

Lodging a complaint with the poll panel, the BJP also accused Gandhi of continuing to create a North-South divide in the country on the basis of language and region to vitiate the poll atmosphere.

The Congress, on the other hand, approached the poll body on the same day and formally lodged a complaint seeking action against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The only available remedy compatible with the principle of zero tolerance towards allegations of corrupt practices, is the disqualification of the candidates who try to create a divide between different classes of the citizens of India regardless of the stature or position of that candidate," the Congress memorandum had said.

The first phase of the seven phase Lok Sabha elections concluded on April 19. The second phase of polls will get underway on April 26. The other phases are scheduled for May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. Results of all the 543 Lok Sabha seats will be announced on June 4.

(With Agency Inputs)

