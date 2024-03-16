×

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 16:48 IST

ECI Takes Strides to Enhance Voting Experience: Ensures Maximum Facilities at all Polling Stations

Lok Sabha elections LIVE: ECI on Saturday rolled out a series of initiatives aimed at ensuring the provision of essential amenities at every polling stations.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
ECI Takes Strides to Enhance Voting Experience: Ensures Minimum Facilities at all Polling Stations
ECI Takes Strides to Enhance Voting Experience: Ensures Minimum Facilities at all Polling Stations | Image:X
  • 2 min read
New Delhi: With a steadfast commitment to enhancing the voting experience for citizens across the nation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday rolled out a series of initiatives aimed at ensuring the provision of essential amenities at every polling station. As the country gears up for the upcoming electoral process, the ECI has prioritized the implementation of minimum facilities at all 10.48 lakh polling stations, aimed at fostering inclusivity and convenience for voters.

Outlined as assured minimum facilities, these essential amenities have been meticulously curated to address the diverse needs of voters and facilitate a seamless electoral process. Among the key provisions mandated at every polling station are:

1. Drinking Water: Access to clean and safe drinking water stands as a fundamental necessity, ensuring voters remain hydrated throughout the voting process.

2. Toilets: Recognizing the importance of sanitation and hygiene, the presence of adequate toilet facilities is guaranteed at all polling stations, catering to the comfort and convenience of voters.

3. Signage: Clear and visible signage has been installed at each polling station, guiding voters and providing essential information regarding the electoral process.

4. Ramp/Wheelchair Access: In a bid to promote accessibility and inclusivity, ramps and wheelchair facilities have been incorporated to facilitate the smooth entry and exit of voters with disabilities.

5. Help Desk: A dedicated help desk has been established at each polling station to address queries and provide assistance to voters, ensuring a supportive environment for all individuals.

6. Voter Facilitation Centre: Voter facilitation centers have been set up to offer guidance and assistance to voters, facilitating voter registration, updating of electoral rolls, and addressing any election-related concerns.

7. Sufficient Light: Adequate lighting arrangements have been put in place to ensure visibility and security at every polling station, particularly during early morning or evening hours.

8. Shed: Provision of sheds or shelters ensures protection from inclement weather conditions, safeguarding voters from exposure to harsh elements while waiting in line to cast their ballots.

Published March 16th, 2024 at 16:02 IST

