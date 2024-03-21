Updated March 21st, 2024 at 21:12 IST
ED Questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy Case: INDIA Bloc Mum
ED intensifies its inquiry on Arvind Kejriwal, a conspicuous silence echoes from the I.N.D.I bloc, of which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a constituent member.
New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday descended upon the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, initiating a probe into the excise policy case. A team comprising eight ED officials has been engaged in questioning Kejriwal regarding the matter. While the ED intensifies its inquiry, a conspicuous silence echoes from the I.N.D.I bloc, of which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a constituent member. Worth mentioning is the broader political landscape, wherein the I.N.D.I bloc stands poised to contest against Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
