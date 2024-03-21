×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 21:12 IST

ED Questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy Case: INDIA Bloc Mum

ED intensifies its inquiry on Arvind Kejriwal, a conspicuous silence echoes from the I.N.D.I bloc, of which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a constituent member.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
ED Questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy Case: INDIA Bloc Mum
ED Questions Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Excise Policy Case: INDIA Bloc Mum | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday descended upon the residence of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, initiating a probe into the excise policy case. A team comprising eight ED officials has been engaged in questioning Kejriwal regarding the matter. While the ED intensifies its inquiry, a conspicuous silence echoes from the I.N.D.I bloc, of which the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is a constituent member. Worth mentioning is the broader political landscape, wherein the I.N.D.I bloc stands poised to contest against Prime Minister Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Published March 21st, 2024 at 21:12 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejrwal's Arrest A Body Blow To AAP Ahead Of Lok Sabha 2024. Will The Party Recover?

Kejriwal arrested

a few seconds ago
Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by a team of ED officials in connection with a money laundering case.

ED Arrests Kejriwal

a few seconds ago
Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case: A Complete Timeline

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

a few seconds ago
AI

UN AI resolution

a minute ago
AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

AAP In Crisis

2 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

2 minutes ago
House of The Dragon

House Of The Dragon 2

3 minutes ago
International Space Station

Russia ISS Launch

6 minutes ago
Imtiaz ALiImtiaz ALi

Imtiaz Picks Bebo Over DP

7 minutes ago
Airtel

DoT fines Airtel Rs 4 lak

9 minutes ago
Keshav Maharaj

Maharaj visits Ram Temple

11 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

11 minutes ago
TM Krishna (R) and Carnatic musicians Ranjani and Gayatri (L)

TM Krishna Controversy

13 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ponting on Ganguly

16 minutes ago
Tiger That Terrorised Kannur Village Finally Captured

Tiger Captured In Kannur

17 minutes ago
Will Arvind Kejriwal be Arrested?

Kejriwal

17 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

Mo Bobat on Kohli

18 minutes ago
Under Operation Indravati, 12 Indian nationals have been evacuated from Haiti to the Dominican Republic today.

Operation Indravati

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan HUMILIATED in England

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education9 hours ago

  3. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  5. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo