New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) this morning conducted searches at the residence of Bibhav Kumar, the personal secretary of Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Raids were also conducted at the houses of some more people associated with the party at about 10 locations in Delhi. According to Republic sources, the searches have revealed AAP’s connection to funds allegedly received for use in election campaigns.

Searches were carried out at premises linked to Bibhav Kumar, PS of Arvind Kejriwal. More raids were held at the premises of Delhi Jal Board ex-member Shalab Kumar, one Pankaj Mangal and some others in connection with Delhi Jal Board corruption case.

Bribe funds worth Rs.38 crore received by PS of Delhi CM?

The ED initiated investigations on the basis of a first information report (FIR) registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for offences related to corruption and bribery in Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

The FIR alleged that Jagdish Kumar Arora (the then Chief Engineer, DJB) awarded a contract in the Delhi Jal Board to M/S NKG Infrastructure Ltd. for a total cost of Rs.38 crore despite the fact that the company did not meet the technical eligibility criteria.

The ED investigation revealed that M/S NKG Infrastructure Ltd allegedly obtained the bid by submitting forged/fake/false documents. It also revealed that Jagdish Kumar Arora was aware of the fact that the company does not meet the technical eligibility, and received a bribe amount both in cash and in his bank accounts.

The investigation further revealed that Arora passed on the bribe funds to AAP’s Bibhav Kumar, Shalab Kumar, Pankaj Mangal and others.

Bribe amount used for AAP Election Fund

The bribe amount worth Rs.38 crore was allegedly passed on as Election Fund to AAP.

It was also found that the Jal Board contract was awarded at highly inflated rates so that the bribes could be collected back from the contractors. As against the contract value of Rs.38 crore, only about Rs.17 crore was spent towards the contract and the remaining amounts were “siphoned off in guise of various fake expenses”, it revealed. Such “fake expenses” were allegedly booked for bribes and election funds.

ED arrested Jagdish Kumar Arora and Anil Kumar Aggarwal on January 31 this year. The two accused have been granted ED custody until February 10.