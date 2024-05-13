Shinde has sparked speculation with his recent comments, suggesting a coordinated plan to replicate 'Operation Nath' to topple the Congress govt in Karnataka. | Image:@mieknathshinde

Bengaluru: Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sparked speculation with his recent comments, suggesting a coordinated plan to replicate 'Operation Nath' to topple the Congress government in Karnataka. Addressing a public gathering in Satara, Shinde hinted at clandestine efforts aimed at orchestrating the downfall of the Siddaramaiah-led government in Karnataka. "I recently attended a meeting in Karnataka where the concept of 'Operation Nath' was deliberated upon", Shinde revealed.

‘Operation Nath’ in Karnataka? What Shinde Said

"I had been to Karnataka, for a rally. they said, even here we need to do the 'Nath Operation'. I asked, what is 'Nath Operation'? They said, what you have done Eknath Shinde, hence 'Nath Operation'.

He claimed, "Even in Karnataka, something like us is going on. After Lok Sabha elections, it will happen there. They said to me, your experience will be useful to us. I said fine, I will visit there then".

'No One Can Collapse This Govt', CM Siddaramaiah Dismisses Shinde's Claims

“Its there illusion, no one can collapse this government, it's not like Maharashtra. BJP will loose in Parliament election”, CM Siddaramaiah claimed.

“They (BJP) tried to collapse our government since last year, but they failed. INDI alliance will win in this election and in Karnataka we will win 20 seats”, Karnataka CM said, adding that PM Modi has no hope of winning and that's the reason they are speaking about ‘Operation’ in Karnataka.

DK Shivakumar Reacts

Echoing similar remarks, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “Shinde is afraid and therefore he's casting aspersions, after this election, many of the Shiv Sena and NCP MLAs will go back and leave the BJP. He's afraid and may lose his government therefore he is making such statements.”

The mention of 'Operation Nath' and its possible utilization in Karnataka politics has stirred considerable speculation, especially concerning the future of the Congress government in the state. Eknath Shinde's statements hint at a tactical strategy reminiscent of the political maneuvers observed in Maharashtra, where the dynamics of coalitions were crucial in shaping government formation and dissolution.

‘Operation Nath’: What Had Happened in Maharashtra?

In June 2022, Eknath Shinde had initiated a split within the Shiv Sena, resulting in the collapse of the MVA-led Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Subsequently, Shinde formed a new government with the support of the BJP. Ten days later, he was sworn in as the Chief Minister, with Devendra Fadnavis from the BJP assuming the role of Deputy Chief Minister, and Rahul Narvekar becoming the new Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly.