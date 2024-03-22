×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 20:37 IST

Election Commission Appoints 5 New Senior Superintendents of Police in Punjab

The announcement comes a day after the Election Commission transferred "non-cadre" district magistrates and superintendents of police in some states.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Election Commission of India
Election Commission of India | Image:Election Commission of India
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chandigarh: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has appointed senior superintendents of police in five districts of Punjab, the state's Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C said on Friday. The announcement comes a day after the Election Commission transferred "non-cadre" district magistrates and superintendents of police in some states. The Punjab poll officer said Deepak Pareek has been posted as the SSP of Bathinda and Ankur Gupta as the SSP of Jalandhar Rural.

Simrat Kaur has been appointed as the SSP of Malerkotla, Suhail Qasim Mir as the SSP of Pathankot and Pragya Jain as the SSP of Fazilka, he said in an official statement.

Advertisement

The EC said it has adopted a tough stance against posting non-cadre officers to leadership positions by transferring eight non-encadred SPs/SSPs and five non-encadred DMs in Punjab, Odisha, Gujarat and West Bengal.

Officials had pointed out that SSP Bhatinda Harnanbir Singh Gill was transferred by the EC as a "pre-emptive measure" as he is the brother of Congress MP from Khadoor Sahib Jasbir Singh Gill.

Advertisement

Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will be held on June 1, 2024.

The ECI also appointed new district magistrates (DMs) for four districts of West Bengal.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 20:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

bjp vs ldf

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

a minute ago
Navjot Sidhu and MS Dhoni

Sidhu hails Dhoni

2 minutes ago
coal

Declining Coal imports

7 minutes ago
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

Arvind Kejriwal

7 minutes ago
UN

Gaza Ceasefire Vetoed

8 minutes ago
Bihar Board Class 12th results to be declared on March 23

Bihar Board 12th Results

9 minutes ago
UNGA Resolution on AI

UNGA Resolution on AI

14 minutes ago
Indian economy

FinMin economic outlook

18 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB Live

18 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Holi shopping spree

20 minutes ago
Carnivals Across The Globe That Will Give You The Holi Feels

Festivals Similar To Holi

22 minutes ago
Accident In Himachal Mandi Kills 3

Accident In Himachal

22 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal in Jail

Kingpin

22 minutes ago
Hand shake

Scrapped deal

24 minutes ago
Kalki 2898 AD Teaser

Kalki 2898 AD Update

32 minutes ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's fielding

35 minutes ago
Campus hiring of women in India rose by 5 percentage points in 2022–23

Campus hiring of women

36 minutes ago
Representative

Retail recovery signals

36 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Arvind Kejriwal Arrest LIVE: Hearing Begins, ED Seeks 10-Day Custody

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Bihar inter students protest discontinuation of +2 classes in collges

    Education7 hours ago

  3. BREAKING: BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates For Lok Sabha Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  4. UP Madrasa Board Unconstitutional: Allahabad HC

    Education9 hours ago

  5. Delhi HC Admits CBI Plea Against Acquittal Of A Raja, Others in 2G Scam

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo