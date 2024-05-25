Advertisement

New Delhi: As the polling for the 6th and second last phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections are underway, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday released the absolute number of voters for the first five phases of polling for the Lok Sabha in the country. In the latest data, Assam’s Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency with 92.08 poll percent topped the list registering highest voter turnout across the country. On the contrary, the Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed lowest voter turnout registering 38.49 percent.

Releasing the data, the Election Commission also said that it has decided to expand the format of its voter turnout data release. The poll panel said that it feels “duly strengthened” by the Supreme Court verdict refusing to consider a plea to direct the Election Commission to publish final data on voter turnout in all polling stations on its website.

Advertisement

Poll panel assured people that any altercation in voters turnout is impossible

This new format will include the absolute number of voters in each parliamentary constituency. The poll panel assured the public that any alteration in the number of votes polled is impossible.

Advertisement

This comes after the Opposition questioned the delay in final voter turnout data release after first and second phase of polling and alleged discrepancies in the voting data released by the poll body.

As the polling for the 6th phase is underway and the preparations for the last phase on June 1, are ongoing, here are top 10 constituencies across the country with highest voter turnout during the first 5 phases of polling:

Advertisement

Assam’s Dhubri Lok Sabha constituency, which underwent voting in the 3rd phase, tops the list till now, registering 92.08 percent voter turnout. At second position stands Andhra Pradesh’s Ongole Lok Sabha constituency, which underwent voting in the 4th phase, registering 87.06 percent voter turnout. At third position stands Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, which underwent voting in the 4th phase, registering 85.77 percent voter turnout. At fourth position stands Andhra Pradesh’s Narasaraopet Lok Sabha constituency, which underwent voting in the 4th phase, registering 85.65 percent voter turnout. At fifth position stands Andhra Pradesh’s Bapatla (SC) Lok Sabha constituency, which underwent voting in the 4th phase, registering 85.48 percent voter turnout. At sixth position stands Assam’s Barpeta Lok Sabha constituency, which underwent voting in the 3rd phase, registering 85.24 percent voter turnout. At seventh position stands the Outer Manipur Lok Sabha constituency, which underwent voting in the 2nd phase, registering 85.11 percent voter turnout. At eighth position stands Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha constituency, which underwent voting in the 2nd phase, registering 84.97 percent voter turnout. At ninth position stands Andhra Pradesh’s Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency, which underwent voting in the 4th phase, registering 84.70 percent voter turnout. At tenth position stands the Lakshadweep Lok Sabha constituency, which underwent polling in the 1st phase, registering 84.16 percent voter turnout.

The ECI detailed the meticulous process involved in recording and releasing voter turnout data:

Advertisement

As per the commission, the process includes, Final Elector List, provided to candidates after finalisation.

Form 17C, which the authorised agents receive for each polling station, ensuring transparency.

The inviolable records, which is the process of recording the votes in Form 17C, which cannot be altered.

Secured transportation of the EVMs and statutory papers, including Form 17C, by the polling agents to secure storage.

Next step is verification, during which the candidates or their agents verify Form 17C data at counting centers.

The ECI highlighted the continuous availability of voter turnout data through its Voter Turnout App.

