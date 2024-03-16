Advertisement

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announces the schedule for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections and 4 State Assemblies.

Speaking at the Election Commission's press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar said, "Tackling misinformation in today's digital age is complex. We have put certain measures in place to ensure misinformation is nipped in the bud. We're proactive in debunking fake news. Originators of fake news to be dealt with severely as per extant laws."

"Remember, Verify Before You Amplify" is the mantra to combat fake news. Let's rely on authoritative sources to ensure accurate information prevails. Stay vigilant and help us maintain the integrity of the electoral process," he added

The electoral body on its official X account shared a few guidelines to avoid the spread of fake news or misinformation.

Here's What the Election Commission Suggests:

Political parties are advised to ensure responsible Social Media behaviour.

Originators of fake news to be dealt with severely as per extant laws.

Section 79 (3)(B) of the IT Act empowers nodal officers in each state to remove unlawful content.

Curtail Fake Narratives- SOP for Quick Response against Fake News

Proactive Communication on fakes-Myth vs Reality.