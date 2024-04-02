×

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 17:48 IST

Election Commission Launches ‘Myth vs Reality Register’ to Fight Misinformation Ahead of Elections

The newly-launched "Myth vs Reality Register" will be updated regularly to include the latest fake news busted.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Kriti Dhingra
The newly-launched "Myth vs Reality Register" will be updated regularly to include the latest fake news busted.
The newly-launched "Myth vs Reality Register" will be updated regularly to include the latest fake news busted. | Image:Social Media
New Delhi: In an effort to curb the spread of misinformation during the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission on Tuesday launched a "Myth vs Reality Register" that will be updated regularly to include the latest fake news busted, news agency PTI reported.

With the proliferation of misinformation and false narratives, this proactive initiative seeks to ensure that voters have access to accurate and verified information throughout the electoral process, the poll panel said.

The microsite was launched by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.

The register will be continuously updated to include the latest busted fake information and fresh frequently-asked questions, the EC said. 

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 17:48 IST

