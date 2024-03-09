×

Updated March 9th, 2024 at 21:05 IST

Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigned on Saturday. The announcement was made through a gazette notification.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns
Election Commissioner Arun Goel Resigns | Image:File
New Delhi: Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Election Commissioner Arun Goel has tendered his resignation. The announcement was made through a gazette notification citing the acceptance of Goel's resignation by the President of India. The gazette notification, issued on March 9, 2024, stated, "In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 9th of March, 2024."

Arun Goel resigns 

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

Published March 9th, 2024 at 21:00 IST

