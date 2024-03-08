Updated March 8th, 2024 at 09:09 IST
Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Congress Likely to Finalise 1st Candidates' List on March 11
2024 Lok Sabha Elections Updates: Stay up-to-date with the live coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with real-time state-wise developments on the upcoming general elections and on the other latest political developments.
9: 08 IST, March 8th 2024
Another round of meeting of seat sharing between TDP and BJP to take place in New Delhi today. As per sources, the alliance of TDP with NDA finalised, now the final discussion with Amit shah on seats will take place today.
9: 05 IST, March 8th 2024
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said, "Yesterday's public rally in Banswara was very important for us. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have made 5 big announcements regarding Yuva Nyay. So far we have given guarantees of Kisan Nyay, Hissedaari Nyay and Yuva Nyay. In the next few days, we will give guarantees to Naari Nyay and Shramik Nyay. There is a mega rally in Mumbai on March 17 where all parties of the INDI Alliance will be present."
8: 46 IST, March 8th 2024
Trinamool Congress’ Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are set to officially start campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the historic Brigade Parade Ground of Kolkata on March 10.
8: 42 IST, March 8th 2024
In a scathing attack against A Raja, AIADMK Minister Sellur K Raju stated that DMK leader A Raja is a "worst politician".
8: 39 IST, March 8th 2024
Amid speculations of a possible BJP-TDP alliance in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday night. According to sources, both parties are ready to join hands. A second round of talks between the parties is set to be held today.
8: 33 IST, March 8th 2024
Arabinda Mohapatra, son of former minister Bijoy Mohapatra, joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and party leader VK Pandian.
Following the joining of Mohapatra, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said, "I welcome Arabinda to the BJD family. He will work hard for the district of Kendrapada. He has my blessings."
