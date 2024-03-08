Arabinda Mohapatra, son of former minister Bijoy Mohapatra, joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and party leader VK Pandian.

Following the joining of Mohapatra, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said, "I welcome Arabinda to the BJD family. He will work hard for the district of Kendrapada. He has my blessings."