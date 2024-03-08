Updated March 8th, 2024 at 20:51 IST
Elections 2024 LIVE: BJP in Talks With TDP, Akali Dal, BJD and AIADMK
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: Stay up-to-date with the live coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with real-time state-wise developments on the upcoming general elections and on the other latest political developments.
8: 51 IST, March 8th 2024
The Indian National Congress (INC) has released a list of 39 candidates for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be contesting from his seat in Wayanad, Kerala. Check the Full List here.
7: 11 IST, March 8th 2024
The Election Commission of India has busted a fake schedule doing the rounds on the Internet stating the incorrect schedule for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The ECI posted on X, “A fake message is being shared on Whats app regarding schedule for #LokSabhaElections2024 #FactCheck: The message is #Fake. No dates have been announced so far by #ECI. Election Schedule is announced by the Commission through a press conference. #VerifyBeforeYouAmplify”.
6: 23 IST, March 8th 2024
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in talks with four regional parties ahead of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Sources say BJP is open to discussions with the TDP, Akali Dal, BJD and AIADMK.
6: 20 IST, March 8th 2024
The Indian National Congress (INC) has released a list of six (6) candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections from Karnataka. Here is the list:
Bengaluru Rural - DK Suresh
Tumakuru - SP Muddahanumegowda
Mandya - Venkataramegowda
Shivamogga - Geetha Shivarajkumar
Hassan - Shreyas Patel
Bijapur - HR Algur Raju.
6: 28 IST, March 8th 2024
UBT Sena chief and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today took a jibe at BJP's Nitin Gadkari and said that he should join the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVP) in Maharashtra. Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has reacted to the statement.
5: 28 IST, March 8th 2024
Maharashtra Seat-Sharing: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a meeting in Mumbai today to discuss seat-sharing in Maharashtra.
4: 31 IST, March 8th 2024
On upcoming Lok Sabha Polls 2024, BJP's Udhampur candidate Dr Jitendra Singh said, "BJP works under a system. This is a confident party. We are contesting the elections in a disciplined manner. PM Narendra Modi will win this election unanimously and will become PM with more than 400 seats."
4: 11 IST, March 8th 2024
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi reaches Gujarat's Godhra on Friday with his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.
2: 38 IST, March 8th 2024
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched a scathing attack on the Congress over their leaders joining the BJP saying, “Congress’ 11 former chief ministers are in BJP. How many more? Nobody can predict that. Can any of you say? This is Congress’ condition.”
2: 33 IST, March 8th 2024
On Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "He claims that the entire nation is in Congress' favour then why he is not contesting elections from Amethi? He went to contest from Wayanad because the minorities are in the majority there. Congress' whole politics is dependent on minorities."
1: 31 IST, March 8th 2024
The Aam Aadmi Party on Friday kickstarted its campaigning for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the national capital. AAP supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann launched the ‘Sansad mein bhi Kejriwal, toh Delhi hogi aur khush-haal’ campaign.
Speaking at the event, Delhi CM Kejriwal said that he is alone fighting 7 BJP MPs from Delhi as he asked the people of the city to give him all seven seats this time.
1: 16 IST, March 8th 2024
The TDP and BJP likely to reach on consensus with around 5 to 6 seats being offered to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, claims the source.
As per the sources, the BJP is likely to get 6 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, which includes the Rajahmundry, Narasapuram, Vizag, Vijayawada, Hindupur and Araku Lok Sabha constituencies.
Additionally, for the assembly polls later this year, talks on for about 10 seats to BJP and 25 seats to Janasena in Andhra Pradesh. It is being claimed that the BJP is pitching for ten seats in assembly. The state has a total of 175 Assembly seats and a total of 25 seats in Lok Sabha.
11: 38 IST, March 8th 2024
Former-J&K CM and National Conference Party Chief Farooq Abdullah on Friday responded to the status of the INDI Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, saying that talks are underway for the alliance. He said, “Talks are happening for alliance. We are part of the INDI Alliance. Omar will finalise the talks for alliance tomorrow. We are going to contest three seats of valley and will hold discussion with Congress for three seats of Jammu, Udhampur and Leh. Doesn't matter if they (PDP) get annoyed by our decision, we have won these three seats.”
11: 16 IST, March 8th 2024
Days before the Election Commission announces schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, the top brass of the commission has called senior Home ministry officials to review security preparedness for the democratic exercise.
Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla will meet Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and fellow Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Friday to discuss deployment of central forces in states, sources said.
The meeting also comes days before the Commission's Jammu and Kashmir visit to review poll preparedness.
The EC has sought 3.4 lakh Central Armed Police Force personnel for Lok Sabha and four assembly polls.
With nearly 97 crore voters, the EC would set up approximately 12.5 lakh polling stations across India.
10: 23 IST, March 8th 2024
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to start its political campaigning for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections from Delhi today. As per sources, the campaign will be launched by Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann. Several party leaders and the party candidates are expected to join them at the event.
10: 16 IST, March 8th 2024
On Union Minister Smriti Irani's statement on speculations about Rahul Gandhi contesting Lok Sabha polls from Amethi, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said, “No matter what Smriti Irani says, we have a procedure. There will be a meeting, discussions will be done and then the list of candidates will come out. I believe the announcement of candidates from the states that were discussed during yesterday's meeting, will be done today or tomorrow. CEC will decide from where Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest elections from.”
9: 08 IST, March 8th 2024
Another round of meeting of seat sharing between TDP and BJP to take place in New Delhi today. As per sources, the alliance of TDP with NDA finalised, now the final discussion with Amit shah on seats will take place today.
9: 05 IST, March 8th 2024
Congress General Secretary in-charge Communications, Jairam Ramesh on Thursday said, "Yesterday's public rally in Banswara was very important for us. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have made 5 big announcements regarding Yuva Nyay. So far we have given guarantees of Kisan Nyay, Hissedaari Nyay and Yuva Nyay. In the next few days, we will give guarantees to Naari Nyay and Shramik Nyay. There is a mega rally in Mumbai on March 17 where all parties of the INDI Alliance will be present."
8: 46 IST, March 8th 2024
Trinamool Congress’ Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee are set to officially start campaigning for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the historic Brigade Parade Ground of Kolkata on March 10.
8: 42 IST, March 8th 2024
In a scathing attack against A Raja, AIADMK Minister Sellur K Raju stated that DMK leader A Raja is a "worst politician".
8: 39 IST, March 8th 2024
Amid speculations of a possible BJP-TDP alliance in Andhra Pradesh ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda in Delhi on Thursday night. According to sources, both parties are ready to join hands. A second round of talks between the parties is set to be held today.
8: 33 IST, March 8th 2024
Arabinda Mohapatra, son of former minister Bijoy Mohapatra, joined Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in the presence of party supremo and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and party leader VK Pandian.
Following the joining of Mohapatra, Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik said, "I welcome Arabinda to the BJD family. He will work hard for the district of Kendrapada. He has my blessings."
