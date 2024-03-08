The TDP and BJP likely to reach on consensus with around 5 to 6 seats being offered to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, claims the source.

As per the sources, the BJP is likely to get 6 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh, which includes the Rajahmundry, Narasapuram, Vizag, Vijayawada, Hindupur and Araku Lok Sabha constituencies.

Additionally, for the assembly polls later this year, talks on for about 10 seats to BJP and 25 seats to Janasena in Andhra Pradesh. It is being claimed that the BJP is pitching for ten seats in assembly. The state has a total of 175 Assembly seats and a total of 25 seats in Lok Sabha.