Updated March 9th, 2024 at 09:50 IST

Elections 2024 LIVE Updates: Another Meeting Between BJP-TDP on Seat Sharing Formula Today

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Updates: Stay up-to-date with the live coverage of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections with real-time state-wise developments on the upcoming general elections and on the other latest political developments.

Reported by: Digital Desk
BJP,TDP and Jana Sena Seal Deal Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls: Reports
BJP,TDP and Jana Sena Seal Deal Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls: Reports | Image: Republic
Grandson of Puttaswamy Gowda to contest from Hassan constituency as Congress candidate
Congress fields Geetha Shivarajkumar form Shivamogga to bank on Ediga votes, say sources
Along with former-Union minister Suresh Pachouri, several other Congress leaders are likely to join BJP today
  • Listen to this article
9: 50 IST, March 9th 2024

Congress leader Shreyas Patel, who has been fielded by the party from the Hassan Lok Sabha constituency, is the grandson of Puttaswamy Gowda who had defeated the former JDS Supremo and former-PM HD Deve Gowda from Holenarasipura assembly constituency. Shreyas Patel, who hails from the prominent Vokkaliga community, is considered to be a formidable candidate to tackle Prajwal Revanna's muscle and money power, says source. 

In 2023, he had lost out to HD Revanna in the assembly elections by a close margin.

9: 32 IST, March 9th 2024

Geetha Shivarajkumar, daughter of former-Chief Minister Bangarappa and elder sister of minister Madhu Bangarappa is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha polls from the Shivamogga constituency against BY Raghavendra who is the sitting MP of Shivamogga. She has been fielded by the Congress to bank on Ediga votes which is a dominant community in the Shivamogga Lok Sabha constituency, say sources.

9: 02 IST, March 9th 2024

Amid speculations about former-Union Minister Suresh Pachouri joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today, sources claimed that along with the senior Congress leader, his supporters Atul Sharma, Kailash Mishra, former district president Congress, Sanjay Shukla, Vishal Patel and many other big leaders will also join the saffron party in Madhya Pradesh's capital city Bhopal. 

8: 51 IST, March 9th 2024

On PM Modi's scheduled visit to Siliguri today, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh said, "The kind of misgovernance that is going on in Bengal, the law and order issues, the corruption here - people want change. People don't trust the government. So, they want to come with Modi. The PM too wants to assure the people that only the BJP can provide good governance here."

8: 47 IST, March 9th 2024

In another jolt to the Congress Party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, former Union Minister and Congress leader Suresh Pachouri is likely to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The former-Minister of State for Ministry of Defence, Pachouri is likely to join the saffron party at around 9.15 am. 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 08:20 IST

