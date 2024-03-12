Updated March 12th, 2024 at 17:19 IST
BREAKING: PM Modi To Hold Joint Rally With Chandrababu Naidu on March 17
5: 17 IST, March 12th 2024
Prime Minister Narenda Modi will be holding first jobt rally with TDP president Chandrababu Naidu in Guntur, Andhra Pradesh on March 17 after Naidu joined back NDA.
4: 18 IST, March 12th 2024
In a major blow to the Congress party, Congress Leader Padmakar Valvi is likely to join the BJP on Wedneday. This may coincide with Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra entering Maharashtra.
3: 09 IST, March 12th 2024
Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Bharatsinh Solanki on Tuesday said he does not wish to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls and rather wants to focus on campaigning for the party.
3: 08 IST, March 12th 2024
Arunachal Pradesh unit of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has declared the names of eight candidates for the upcoming assembly elections.
The first list of candidates was declared by the party during a mass joining programme here on Monday include-
- Former MLA Likha Saaya
- Former minister Tapang Taloh
- Loma Gollo
- Nyasam Jongsam
- Ngolin Boi
- Aju Chije
- Mongol Yomso
- Salman Mongrey
3: 06 IST, March 12th 2024
Political parties of Jammu and Kashmir urged the Election Commission to hold assembly elections in the union territory simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls as the panel started two-day consultations with stakeholders to review preparedness for the upcoming general elections.
2: 36 IST, March 12th 2024
In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, outgoing Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar may be fielded from Karnal seat.
2: 19 IST, March 12th 2024
Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Tuesday announced that CPI(M) will contest from Madurai and Dindigul and the CPI from Nagapattinam and Tiruppur constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.
The announcement came a month after the ruling party allotted two seats each to the Left parties, who are part of the alliance with Congress and a few other parties.
2: 35 IST, March 12th 2024
Members of LDF hold a rally in Thiruvananthapuram against the central government over implementation of CAA.
8: 55 IST, March 12th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Ahead of the general elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing a meeting of BJP polling booth workers at the LB Stadium here on Tuesday afternoon
8: 33 IST, March 12th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav pointed out that Mamata Banerjee's party did not adhere to the conditions set by the Opposition's INDI alliance. Cracks within the INDI bloc became more predominant following the Trinamool Congress' announcement of candidates for all 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal.
8: 01 IST, March 12th 2024
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah slammed the AAP-Congress alliance saying that if any party forms an alliance with Congress or merges with it "nothing is going to happen because zero plus zero remains zero".
