Bengaluru: BJP leader and Bangalore South candidate Tejasvi Surya on Friday sharpened his attack on Congress over their inheritance tax remarks, saying the grand-old party must practice it themself first by ensuring that they do not inherit the political legacies.

Tejasvi Surya said that the process must begin with Rahul Gandhi. He exuded confidence over winning all five seats in Bengaluru.

#LIVE | 2024 Lok Sabha polls underway for Phase 2 underway



Dynastic politics will be voted out, says BJP's Bangalore South candidate Tejasvi Surya



Tune in here for more: https://t.co/6Xgvs8HmFk#LokSabhaElections2024 #TejasviSurya #BJP pic.twitter.com/YtMnYgdySV — Republic (@republic)

Surya said,” The alliance with the JDS has strengthened us a lot in the old Mysuru region. Please do not be surprised if we are going to be winning all 28 seats.”

Ahead of casting his vote in the second phase of Lok sabha elections, the party MP offered prayers at his residence. The saffron party leader is among the key contender in second phase of polling.

Surya is fielding against Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy to claim the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat.

Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.

