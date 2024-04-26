Updated April 26th, 2024 at 10:36 IST

Ensure You Don't Inherit Political Legacies: Tejasvi Surya's Jibe at Cong' Inheritance Tax Remarks

Tejasvi Surya exuded confidence over winning all five seats in Bengaluru.

Reported by: Manisha Roy
Bengaluru: BJP leader and Bangalore South candidate Tejasvi Surya on Friday sharpened his attack on Congress over their inheritance tax remarks, saying the grand-old party must practice it themself first by ensuring that they do not inherit the political legacies.

Tejasvi Surya said that the process must begin with Rahul Gandhi. He exuded confidence over winning all five seats in Bengaluru. 

Surya said,” The alliance with the JDS has strengthened us a lot in the old Mysuru region. Please do not be surprised if we are going to be winning all 28 seats.”

Ahead of casting his vote in the second phase of Lok sabha elections, the party MP offered prayers at his residence. The saffron party leader is among the key contender in second phase of polling. 

Surya is fielding against Congress candidate Sowmya Reddy to claim the Bengaluru South Lok Sabha seat.

Karnataka is voting on 14 seats today in the second phase of Lok Sabha elections.  
 

