Updated March 9th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Entire Nation Discussing Torture Inflicted on Sandeshkhali Women, Says PM in Siliguri

"The entire country is discussing the atrocities inflicted upon the women of Sandeshkhali," PM Modi remarked while addressing a rally in West Bengal's Siliguri.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a rally in West Bengal’s Siliguri on Saturday, expressed grave concern over the recent incidents of violence in Sandeshkhali, where women were reportedly subjected to torture. "The entire country is discussing the atrocities inflicted upon the women of Sandeshkhali," PM Modi remarked, denouncing the disturbing events. In a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, PM Modi accused them of widespread corruption and maladministration. "TMC has resorted to creating fake job cards to siphon off public funds allocated under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) by the Centre. This is nothing but daylight robbery," PM Modi asserted.

Notably, Sandeshkhali, a village in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal, is at the centre of a political storm for nearly a month and has witnessed unprecedented protests over allegations of sexual abuse by scores of women against suspended local TMC leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Moreover, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met women, who alleged sexual assault by the suspended TMC leader. 

PM Modi highlights irregularities in West Bengal’s ration distribution system 

Highlighting the alleged irregularities in West Bengal’ s ration distribution system, PM Modi emphasized the need for accountability and transparency in governance. “Corrupt TMC ministers have been implicated and are languishing in jail due to their involvement in such malpractices,” he declared, pointing out the deteriorating state of affairs under the current regime. 

Citizens of Bengal deprived of essential amenities: PM Modi 

PM Modi also took aim at both the Left Front and TMC governments for neglecting the basic needs of the people of Bengal. "The citizens of Bengal have been deprived of essential amenities such as electricity, access to bank accounts, and clean tap water for far too long. It's time to prioritize the well-being of our mothers and sisters," he proclaimed.

PM Modi draws attention to the historical neglect of Eastern India post-Independence 

Drawing attention to the historical neglect of Eastern India post-Independence, PM Modi reiterated his government's commitment to fostering growth in the region. "We consider Eastern India as the growth engine of the country and have been empathetic to the challenges faced by our Gorkha brothers," he affirmed, emphasizing his administration's efforts towards inclusive development.

Concluding his address, PM Modi reiterated his dedication to the upliftment of the poor and marginalized sections of society, despite facing opposition from "dynasty-based parties" resistant to change and progress. 

PM Modi inaugurates foundation stone of development projects in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his West Bengal visit on Saturday, dedicated and laid the foundation stone of multiple development projects in Siliguri worth over 4,500 crore. 

Published March 9th, 2024 at 18:48 IST

