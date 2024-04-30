Even Chandrayaan Was Launched But Rahul Gandhi Couldn't Be Launched, Says CM Eknath Shinde

Advertisement

Latur: Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, on Tuesday, criticised Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying even Chandrayaan-3 could be launched but the former's career couldn't be launched.

Shinde, while addressing a public rally in Latur, said, “Congress set a pattern of corruption in this country. But for the last 10 years, just one pattern is in implementation; all other patterns have landed up in scrap. Chandrayaan-3 was launched but Rahul Gandhi couldn't be launched... There is not even one blot of corruption on PM Modi.”

However, this is not the first time that Gandhi has been on the receiving end. Earlier too, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while listing the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had said, “The Congress party has been launching 'Rahul baba' for the last 20 years.”

Earlier during the day, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for dubbing Rahul Gandhi a 'Shehzada' (prince) and said three generations of the Nehru-Gandhi family had sacrificed themselves for the country.

Addressing an election meeting in Junnar for his party candidate, Pawar said Rahul Gandhi should rather be praised for hitting the ground to understand the plight of the common people braving weather conditions.

The prime minister should know that three generations of Rahul Gandhi whom he called a Shehzada had served this country and sacrificed their lives, he said.

Pawar said, “Jawaharlal Nehru was jailed for 13 years before Independence. Later, he worked towards taking the country forward in all fields and ensured a rule of democracy. Rahul Gandhi's grandmother, Indira Gandhi, worked tirelessly to eradicate poverty. She was assassinated.”

Later Rahul's father Rajiv Gandhi adopted modernisation and worked for it. He was killed in a bomb blast," said Pawar.

He added that the three generations of Rahul Gandhi made a big sacrifice for the country but PM Modi dubs Rahul a 'Shehzada'.

"To understand the hardship of people, this 'Shehzada' took out a journey on foot (Bharat Jodo Yatra) from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, braving weather conditions. Instead of appreciating him, he is mocked as Shehzada by the country's prime minister," Pawar added.

(with PTI inputs)

