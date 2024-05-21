Advertisement

Mumbai: Days after Nana Patole said that the INDI alliance will purify Ram Mandir if it comes to power, the Maharashtra Congress chief stirred a fresh row by commenting on Yogi Adityanath's attire, comparing the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to Ravana, saying that the latter came to abduct Sita wearing saffron robe.

"Why is Yogi silent on China capturing Indian territories? When our enemy is trying to capture Bharat mata, why is Yogi not saying anything? He wears saffron clothes and he talks like this. Even Ravana came to abduct Sita wearing saffron clothes...supporting wrong policies while wearing saffron clothes is wrong and an insult to Sanatan," Patole said.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Patole created a huge stir when he said that if the INDI alliance comes to power, then they would call upon all the four Shankaracharyas to purify the temple as PM Narendra Modi "has acted against protocol in the Ram Temple construction."

"Shankaracharyas were opposing this (pran pratishtha). All the four Shankaracharyas will purify the Ram Temple. Ram Darbar will be established in that place. It is not Lord Ram's idol there, but the child form of Ram Lalla," the senior leader had said, adding, "Narendra Modi We will do it through rectification and religion," he further said.

Advertisement

Earlier, Patole has also expressed confidence over the performance of the INDI alliance from Maharashtra. Patole predicted that INDI alliance would at least win 35 out of total 48 Lok Sabha seats. He further predicted the imminent fall of the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government after June 4.