×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

'Every Vote Counts', Polling Officials To Trek 39 Km For Lone Voter In Arunachal village

On April 18, a team of polling officials will trek nearly 40 kilometres on foot through treacherous terrain to set up a voting booth in a remote corner of Arunachal Pradesh near the China border.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Learn How To Register As An NRI Voter In India Election 2024
Learn How To Register As An NRI Voter In India Election 2024 | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Itanagar: On April 18, a team of polling officials will trek nearly 40 kilometres on foot through treacherous terrain to set up a voting booth in a remote corner of Arunachal Pradesh near the China border -- all for the sake of Malogam village's lone voter, a 44-year-old woman, Sokela Tayang.

"It is not always about numbers but it is to ensure that every citizen gets his or her voice heard. Sokela Tayang's vote is a testament to our commitment to inclusivity and equality," said Chief Electoral Officer Pawan Kumar Sain.

Advertisement

According to election officials, very few families reside in Malogam, and all but Tayang are registered voters in other polling booths. But she is not willing to shift to any other polling booth.

For Tayang to cast her vote, a polling team, including officials, security personnel and porters, will embark on the arduous journey through inhospitable hilly terrain amid unpredictable weather from Hayuliang, officials said.

Advertisement

The village is in the Hayuliang assembly seat and in the Arunachal East Lok Sabha constituency where the contest will be between Bosiram Siram of the Congress party and Tapir Gao of the BJP.

In the last elections in 2019, Gao won the seat -- one of the two constituencies in Arunachal Pradesh --- garnering over 1.5 lakh votes. He defeated Lowangcha Wanglat of the Congress party who got 83,935 votes.

Advertisement

"The journey from Hayuliang to Malogam takes a full day on foot," Joint Chief Electoral Officer Liken Koyu told PTI.

Everyone has the right to cast his or her vote no matter how remote the location is, Koyu said.

Advertisement

"The polling team might have to be in the booth from 7 am to 5 pm on the voting day as we don't know when Tayang would come to cast her vote," Koyu said.

Tayang doesn't live in the village and her connection to Malogam is tenuous as her daughter and son study in colleges elsewhere.

Advertisement

"I hardly stay in my village... usually I come here for some work or during elections. I usually stay at Wakro in Lohit district, where I have farmlands," she said.

In the 2014 elections, the polling booth at Malogam had two voters. The other was Tayang's estranged husband Janelum Tayang, who, however, transferred his name to another booth in the constituency.

Advertisement

"We have been separated for the last 15 years. I don't know where he lives at present," she said.

Tayang said she would reach her home by April 18 evening to cast her vote on April 19, the first day of the first phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Assembly elections for the state will also be held simultaneously on April 19.

Advertisement

Of the total 2,226 polling stations in the state, 228 can be reached only by foot. Of these, 61 will require a two-day walk, while seven would need three-day trekking.

Nominations will be scrutinised on March 28 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 30.

Advertisement

Counting of votes for assembly polls would be held on June 2, while votes polled for Lok Sabha would be counted on June 4. 

Advertisement

Published March 27th, 2024 at 17:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Infosys

Infosys' AI solution

a minute ago
Tata Passenger Electric Mobility and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd partner to optimize EV charging infrastructure

Tata Passenger electric

6 minutes ago
Indian-American Davuluri Microsoft's Windows, Surface head

Pavan Davuluri

7 minutes ago
Ukraine's President Replaces a Top Security Official With The Head of Ukraine's Foreign Spy Agency

President

8 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

8 minutes ago
Mastercard

Visa, Mastercard deal

12 minutes ago
Dalal Street

BSE announces T+0 shares

12 minutes ago
Kevin Pietersen praises Bengaluru Airport's Infrastructure

Kevin Pietersen Bengaluru

13 minutes ago
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray

Double Jolt to INDI

18 minutes ago
rupees-dearness-allowance

Govt's borrowing plan

20 minutes ago
Congress Kangana Ranaut

Kangana vs Who?

24 minutes ago
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

EC Begins Probe

26 minutes ago
Elon Musk's Lawsuit Dismissed

Elon Musk's Lawsuit

27 minutes ago
'Every Vote Counts', Polling Officials To Trek 39 Km For Lone Voter In Arunachal village

For A Lone Voter Polling

30 minutes ago
AP

Unsafe in US

32 minutes ago
SRH vs MI

IPL 2024, SRH vs MI Live

32 minutes ago
Chandrakant Pandit and Gautam Gambhir

David Wiese on KKR

34 minutes ago
Brother-sister duo seriously injured after falling off flyover as car hits them; driver held

Car Hits Brother-Sister

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Maharashtra: VBA Exits MVA alliance; Releases List of Candidates

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Game Changer Song Out: Ram-Kiara Show Off Their Dance Moves In Jaragandi

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Noida to Get New E-Way Along Yamuna Pushta Road, Check Details

    India News10 hours ago

  4. Health Risks Likely To Occur Based On Your Zodiac Sign

    Lifestyle13 hours ago

  5. Jawan Posted for Ram Mandir Security in Ayodhya Gets Shot by AK-47 Rifle

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo