Telangana and and Puducherry Governor Resigns: Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday resigned from the post of governor for Telangana. After sending her resignation to Rashtrapati Bhawan, speculations arose suggesting that she might contest the upcoming Lok Sabha Polls.

It is learnt that Soundararajan is likely to contest Lok Sabha seats for Puducherry, South Chennai and Kanyakumari. Soundararajan has earlier served as Tamil Nadu BJP chief till 2019 and was later appointed as Governor of Telangana. She was given an additional charge of Puducherry after Kiran Bedi was removed as governor of the city. The former governor has been in active politics for more than 20 years, though has never won an election so far.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, she contested from the Thoothukudi constituency against the AIADMK's Jayavardhan and DMK's Kannimozhi, but lost the battle. The reason for her defeat cited was the firing in Thoothukudi.

Here's What the Analysis Suggests About Soundararajan:

Puducherry: Tamilisai Soundararajan, who served as the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, is a well-known public figure in the city. She was working as the governor not only for herself but to be confined to a palace but also to attend public functions and interact with people. So, Puducherry will be in the favour of Soundararajan as political gurus quote.

Kanyakumari

As far as Kanyakumari is concerned, it is the native place of Soundararajan, and BJP being the largest party in Tamil Nadu, former Union Minister Pon. Radhakrishnan's name has also started to find a name. As far as ministerial post is concerned, the BJP is set to form the government for the third time in a row hence creating a possibility of the Union Minister post in Tamil Nadu.