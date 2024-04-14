Advertisement

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, ex-Congressman Gourav Vallabh shed light on various issues plaguing the Grand Old Party of India. Vallabh, who was the spokesperson of the Indian National Congress (INC), recently quit the party, citing its "lack of direction" and failure to communicate its policies and manifesto for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Among the things Gourav Vallabh talked about with Republic was the reason why Congress member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi is not committing to Amethi, an old bastion of the party.

Advertisement

‘Disha-heenta’ of the Congress

"Is Rahul waiting for some special dates?" asked Arnab Goswami. Gourav Vallabh revealed that there is one word for the Congress right now, and that is "Disha-heenta" or being directionless. "The dilemma is, ‘directionless’. They hop onto jumping topics," he said.

Advertisement

"There are (only) three people who take a call (take decisions in Congress). The first person has not (ever) become a class monitor. He has never contested for becoming class monitor, and today he is deciding on the election strategy," said Gourav Vallabh, sharing some shocking details.

Vallabh went on to disclose more facts about Congressmen, which will shock you. "If you ask the General Secretary of the Congress to name 5 Lok Sabha constituencies of UP (Uttar Pradesh), he won’t be able to. He cannot. (Yet) he is giving tickets (to candidates) in UP,” said Vallabh.

Advertisement

On Arnab Goswami’s question as to is Rahul Gandhi chickening out of contesting from Amethi, Gourav Vallabh revealed some shocking things about the ongoings inside the Congress.

Advertisement

“Rahul says, ‘Daro mat’ (Don’t fear), but the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is in fear. The CWC members - as many as 85 - are not contesting because they fear the loss margin will be high,” said Vallabh. This is the reason why ex-chief ministers and ex-deputy chief ministers from the Congress are not contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 either. "Only three people from the CWC are contesting elections,” he said.

This is the reason why ex-chief ministers and ex-deputy chief ministers from the Congress are not contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 either. He revealed that the Congress leaders are sadistic and fear getting a ticket, because they know they will lose in the elections.

Advertisement

About Amethi, Vallabh revealed that the Congress fears that fighting from Amethi may hurt the party in Wayanad, Kerala. Rahul Gandhi will be contesting Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Wayanad, a seat from which he won in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019.

Advertisement

"They know the result of Amethi and fear losing the elections by a margin of 5 lakh. This time, Lord Ram factor is also there in Amethi,” disclosed Vallabh.

"You can't leave a seat for five years and then just go for elections…Rahul fears losing Amethi," revealed Vallabh.

Advertisement

‘Same person making Congress manifesto since 1992’

There is only one man in CWC, who has been making the election manifesto of the Congress party since 1992.

Gourav Vallabh made many more explosive revelations about the Congress in the Republic interview. Keep reading this space for more.