Advertisement

New Delhi: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and asked people to perform ‘Voto ki Yagna’ (yagna of votes) to bring PM Modi back. Fadnavis' counter comes days after Samajwadi Party leader Maria Alam, appealed to Muslim voters to launch a "vote jihad".

"I want to tell the voters that Uddhav Thackeray, Congress, and INDI are saying daily to wage a 'vote jihad' to defeat PM Modi. In response to their 'vote jihad,' I would request all patriots to perform a 'yagna of votes' to bring PM Modi back and strengthen the nation."

Advertisement

When asked if people have forgotten about the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, Devendra Fadnavis said, "As far as the Ram Mandir is concerned, it is a matter of our faith. Ram resides in the hearts of every person, and no one can defeat Ram. Therefore, I do not believe that we have used this issue for votes or political gain. However, people are indeed saying in their hearts that those who brought Ram will be brought back, and this sentiment exists among the people."

What is Vote Jihad?

Amid the ongoing elections, calls for "vote jihad" are intensifying. Initially emerging in UP, this call has now spread to Maharashtra, with leaders from the Muslim Personal Law Board and Kul Jamat-e-Tanzeem urging Muslim voters to unite against Modi and the BJP.

Advertisement

'Choose Between Vote Jihad And Ram Rajya'

Earlier this month, launching a scathing attack on the Congress party, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it is time for voters to decide if 'vote jihad will work or Ram Rajya'. "India is at a turning point in history; you have to decide if vote jihad will work or Ram Rajya," PM Modi said at a public meeting on Tuesday.

Advertisement

"Terrorists in Pakistan are threatening of jihad against India. And here, those in Congress have also announced for vote jihad against Modi, which means people of a particular religion are being asked to vote unitedly against Modi. Imagine what level the Congress has stooped to. Do you agree with Vote Jihad? In a democracy, can it be done? Does our constitution allow this kind of Jihad?" he stated.