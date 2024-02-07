Advertisement

New Delhi: National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah has claimed that many members of the opposition alliance may quit if timely decisions are not taken. This comes as the Opposition’s Indian National Inclusive Developmental (INDI) Alliance is gearing up to take on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2024.

While speaking during a discussion with former Union Minister Kapil Sibal on his YouTube channel, Farooq Abdullah expressed his apprehension about members of INDI alliance quitting the bloc and forming a separate alliance. Farooq Abdullah said that if the INDI alliance does not decide on seat-sharing in a time-bound manner and a consensus on the same is not reached soon, parties may walk out.

"If the seat-sharing arrangement is not finalised then there is a threat to the alliance. It should be done in a time-bound manner. It is possible some may come together to form a separate alliance, which I feel is the biggest danger. There is still time," said Farooq Abdullah.

"If we have to save the country, we will have to forget differences and think about the country,” Abdullah said. "That challenge is before us. If we do not leave our ego aside to join hands to think how to save this country, I think that will be the biggest error on our part," he said.

The INDI parties have not been able to build consensus on seat-sharing arrangements as of yet despite several meetings held across India.

(With agency inputs)