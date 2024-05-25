'Take Care of Your Own Country': Kejriwal Slams Ex-Pak Minister Over His Remarks on Lok Sabha Polls | Image:X

New Delhi: After praising Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, former Pakistani Minister Fawad Chaudhry has come out in support of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is out on interim bail in the now-scrapped Delhi liquor policy scam case.

Chaudhary retweeted a post of Kejriwal on X wherein he can be seen showing inked finger along with his family after casting vote in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024, in the national capital.

Kejriwal along with his family exercised their franchise in the national capital on Saturday. After polling, CM Kejriwal wrote in a post on X that he voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation.

May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism #MorePower #IndiaElection2024 https://t.co/O3YMM1KWlM — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry)

While sharing an image of himself with his family after casting votes, the AAP leader tweeted, “I voted today with my father, wife and children. My mother is very ill. She could not go. I voted against dictatorship, unemployment and inflation. You too must go and vote (sic).”

In a show of support for Kejriwal, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry retweeted his post and wrote "May peace and harmony defeat forces of hate and extremism #MorePower #IndiaElection2024(sic).”

Kejriwal, Chaudhry Engage in War of Words

Soon, Chaudhry’s tweet attracted a sharp response from Kejriwal who suggested him to take care of his own country instead of interfering in India’s matters.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan’s economic crisis, the AAP supremo tweeted, “Chaudhary Sahib, I and the people of my country are fully capable of handling our issues. Your tweet is not needed. The situation in Pakistan is very bad right now. You take care of your country.”

CM sb! Indeed electioneering is your own issue but hope you will appreciate extremism be it in Pakistan or India is a borderless phenomenon and dangerous for everyone be it BD, India or Pak so everyone with some conscience must be concerned….situation in Pak is very far for… https://t.co/3bPALKPi8L — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry)

Again responding to Kejriwal’s tweet, Fawad wrote, “CM sb! Indeed electioneering is your own issue but hope you will appreciate extremism be it in Pakistan or India is a borderless phenomenon and dangerous for everyone be it BD, India or Pak so everyone with some conscience must be concerned….situation in Pak is very far for ideal but individuals must strive for better Society wherever they are…”

In another post, Kejriwal warned that Lok Sabha elections are India's personal matter and any interference by the biggest sponsors of terrorism will not be tolerated.

“The elections taking place in India are our internal matter. India will not tolerate interference from the biggest sponsors of terrorism(sic),” Kejriwal further tweeted.

Notably, Chaudhry had supported Kejriwal after he was granted bail in the money laundering case linked to alleged liquor excise policy.

This is not the first instance when Chaudhry has tried to interrupt in Indian politics. Earlier, he had posted in support of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, triggering a debate in political circles. The post by the ex-Pakistani minister featured Rahul’s speech with the caption "Rahul on fire," drawing sharp criticism from BJP leaders who question the Congress's association with Pakistan.