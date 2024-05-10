Advertisement

New Delhi: In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a big statement and said that he is taking legal advice on how to return the money of poor people 'looted' in corruption. In the much-awaited 100-minute interview with Arnab, the Prime Minister provided insights into his vision for India, addressing various pressing issues. He unequivocally condemned Sam Pitroda's racial remarks, emphasizing inclusivity and respect for all communities. The Prime Minister also rebutted allegations from the Opposition regarding the alleged misuse of investigative agencies like the CBI and ED, asserting the government's commitment to upholding the rule of law. Additionally, he reflected on his transformative journey from assuming office as Prime Minister in 2014 to securing a re-election in 2019.

‘Taking legal advice on returning looted corruption money to people’, says PM Modi

When asked by Arnab about returning looted money by corrupt to the poor, PM Modi responded, “I’m examining ways whether the land snatched in Bihar's Land for Jobs scam can be returned. In Bengal, there’s an established rate card for government jobs. In Kerala, communists looted thousands of crores from the poor and middle class in co-op bank scams. Finding legal ways to return attached property seized from corrupt to the poor.”

#PMModiAndArnab | PM Modi's MEGA EXCLUSIVE interview with Editor-in-Chief Arnab on Nation Wants To Know #100Minutes100Headlines | #NarendraModi | #PMModi | #ArnabGoswami | #PMModiInterview | #RepublicWorld |#RepublicDigital | @PMOIndia @narendramodi

https://t.co/CF3OIT9VRE — Republic (@republic)

Furthermore, PM disclosed that Rs 1.25 lakh crore of seized money can be returned to victims. "Our agencies have recovered Rs 125,000 crore looted money. We see piles and piles of cash being seized on TV. This is the money of middle-class people and they have all the rights to get it back. We have already returned 17,000 crore rupees of looted money to the victims of corruption", he added.

'Corrupt Have Been Caught Red-Handed'

In response to questions about allegations from the opposition regarding the alleged misuse of agencies like CBI, ED, and Income Tax, PM Modi asserted, "When stacks of cash are evident, how can there be doubt about the actions of CBI or ED? The truth is, the corrupt have been caught red-handed."

"After I've come to power, those who lectured on corruption are exposed. When I came to power, I gave the probe agencies a completely free hand. My fight against corruption was not guided by vengeance. I made it clear to agencies to take action irrespective of person or party", he added.

Advertisement

'Game of deceit has to come to an end'

When Arnab asked about his message to the corrupt and those under investigation, PM Modi responded with a stern admonition, saying, “My message is that this game of deceit has to come to an end. Like the black market, corruption will also be wiped out.”

