×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 2nd, 2024 at 19:53 IST

Former Chhattisgarh AAP Chief Komal Hupendi Joins BJP

Komal Hupendi, a former chief of the Aam Aadmi Party's Chhattisgarh unit, joined the ruling BJP along with his supporters on Tuesday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Former Chhattisgarh AAP Chief Komal Hupendi Joins BJP
Former Chhattisgarh AAP Chief Komal Hupendi Joins BJP | Image:@OfficeOfKomal
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Raipur: Komal Hupendi, a former chief of the Aam Aadmi Party's Chhattisgarh unit, joined the ruling BJP along with his supporters on Tuesday. The tribal leader, who resigned as state AAP chief and quit the party in January, joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at an event in Kanker district.

His supporters also joined the saffron party in large numbers and vowed to ensure victory of Bhojraj Nag, the BJP candidate from Kanker Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP statement said.

Advertisement

In the 2023 assembly elections, Hupendi stood in the third position in Bhanupratappur in Kanker district, facing defeat in the constituency for the second time in a row.

A large number of AAP's Chhattisgarh unit leaders joined the BJP in January this year. Hupendi joined AAP in 2016 after quitting his government job as a co-operative extension officer.

Advertisement

In 2018, when AAP contested elections in the state for the first time, Hupendi was projected as its chief ministerial candidate.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led party, however, failed to put up a good show in Chhattisgarh both in 2018 and 2023 assembly elections. 

Advertisement

Published April 2nd, 2024 at 19:53 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Imran Khan Bushra Bibi

PM Imran Khan

a few seconds ago
In Rajasthan's Alwar, some girls have filed a complaint alleging that they were being pressurised to befriend Muslim youth, and convert to Islam.

Divorce by khula

2 minutes ago
Gold coin

Gold and Silver Prices

7 minutes ago
The caption of the video reads, "Just a normal day in general & sleeper class."

Spider-Man In Railways

11 minutes ago
RCB vs LSG

IPL 2024, RCB vs LSG Live

13 minutes ago
Arun Govil

Actor Arun Govil

18 minutes ago
Road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki

Accident in Barabanki

19 minutes ago
Karina and Lee Jaewook

Karina-Jae Wook Part Ways

22 minutes ago
Airline’s Reply To Woman Complaining About 'Window Seat with No Window'

Ryanair's Windowless Seat

25 minutes ago
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan's Next

33 minutes ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

India News LIVE

36 minutes ago
Pep Guardiola and Jack Grealish

Guardiola's intense chat

39 minutes ago
Prithviraj Sukumaran in The Goat Life

Prithviraj Pens Note

an hour ago
Liquorgate: Why Sanjay Singh's Bail May Provide No Relief For Arvind Kejriwal, Others

Sanjay Singh

an hour ago
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

an hour ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Tuesday Result

Nagaland Lottery Result

an hour ago
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal arrest

an hour ago
Brett Lee

Brett Lee on Mayank

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. No Fortuner in Dowry, Woman Killed by Husband And In-Laws

    India News9 hours ago

  2. Kajol, Shaitaan Writer Pen Special Note For Ajay Devgn On His Birthday

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  3. Thumbs Up Non-Veg Cake Viral Video Splits The Internet | WATCH

    India News11 hours ago

  4. Caught on Cam: Speeding Car Rams into Popular Kachori Shop in Delhi

    India News11 hours ago

  5. Rohit Sharma gets SCARED as CRAZY FAN runs towards him, refuses to hug

    Sports 13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo