New Delhi: Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, former Congress MP Naveen Jindal, on Sunday evening, quit the Congress party and joined the BJP in the presence of BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde among others.

#WATCH | Delhi: After joining the BJP, Former Congress MP Naveen Jindal says, "Today is a very important day of my life. I am proud that I joined the BJP today and I will be able to serve the nation under the leadership of PM Modi. I want to contribute to the 'Viksit Bharat'… pic.twitter.com/lzo2zfJNH8 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2024

Jindal said, "Today is a very important day in my life. I am proud that I joined the BJP today and I will be able to serve the nation under the leadership of PM Modi. I want to contribute to the 'Viksit Bharat' dream of PM Modi."

Tawde said Jindal's presence in the party will help the government's agenda of boosting the country's economy and prosperity. He also noted that the Jindal Steel chairperson has a keen interest in sports and education as well. Jindal represented Kurukshetra constituency in Lok Sabha between 2004-14.