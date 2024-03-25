Advertisement

BJP Candidates in West Bengal: The BJP in its 5th list of 111 candidates for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections has fielded former Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, former West Bengal BJP unit chief Dilip Ghosh, one of the Sandeshkali victims Rekha Patra among other 19 candidates in West Bengal for the upcoming political battle. Out of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, candidates for 20 seats were named by the BJP on March 2.

In the 5th list of candidates, following are the key BJP candidates from West Bengal:

Tamluk - Abhijit Gangopadhyay

Former Calcutta High Court justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay, known for his swift judgments in corruption cases, had won both praise and criticism during his tenure as a judge. He joined the BJP earlier this month after resigning as a judge.

He will be contesting from the Tamluk seat, known as the bastion of Suvendu Adhikari and his family. Suvendu's younger brother Dibyendu Adhikari, who recently joined the BJP, had twice won the seat on a TMC ticket. In 2019, he had won the seat by bagging 50 per cent of the total votes polled.

Bardhaman-Durgapur - Dilip Ghosh

Ghosh is often credited for the rise of the BJP in the state during his tenure as the state BJP chief from December 2015 to October 2021. The former national vice-president of the party is presently MP from Medinipur constituency, but he has been assigned to contest from Bardhaman-Durgapur Lok Sabha seat, which was earlier represented by Surendra Singh Ahluwalia.

It was during his tenure as the state BJP chief that the party won 18 Lok Sabha seats in 2019 and 77 seats in the assembly in 2021. Ghosh, known for his straightforward remarks, has often earned both praise and criticism within the party and in social life.

Basirhat - Rekha Patra

Perhaps the strongest political statement made by the BJP so far in choosing its candidates was through Rekha Patra, a housewife from the troubled region of Sandeshkhali.

Patra, an alleged victim of torture at the hands of arrested TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh who was suspended by the party later and his cohorts, was fielded from Basirhat. Among the most vocal Sandeshkhali protestors, it was based on Patra's complaint that Bengal police arrested Shibu Hazra, a local muscleman and Sheikh's associate.

Patra is also believed to have been part of the group that met Modi on the sidelines of his public meeting in Barasat on March 6 and related the plight of Sandeshkhali women to the PM.

Barrackpore - Arjun Singh

Known as a 'strongman' in the political circle of North 24 Parganas, Singh had won the seat on a BJP ticket in 2019 after being denied an MP ticket from the TMC.

After winning the seat by a margin of 14,000 votes, he returned to TMC in 2022 but did not resign as an MP. He went back to BJP this month after being denied the ticket from the Barrackpore seat, known as his pocket borough.

Kolkata North – Tapas Roy

Four-term MLA and contender for the Kolkata North seat, Tapas Roy, switched allegiance from the TMC to the BJP due to disagreements over the re-nomination of Sudip Bandopadhyay, the party's five-term MP from the constituency.

Roy, once known as a loyalist of Mamata Banerjee, served as the deputy chief whip of the West Bengal assembly but resigned from his position before joining the BJP.

As a seasoned politician with deep knowledge of North Kolkata, Roy faces a challenging task in contesting from a constituency with a diverse population, including a significant minority community comprising 30 per cent of the electorate. The TMC has held the seat for three consecutive terms and secured nearly half of the total votes cast in 2019.

Medinipur - Agnimitra Paul

Paul, a renowned fashion designer turned politician, currently holds the positions of MLA from Asansol South and BJP state general secretary.

She joined the BJP in 2019 and swiftly became actively involved in protests and campaigns against the ruling TMC following the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Paul is widely recognized as one of the most outspoken BJP leaders against the TMC government and has previously served as the president of the West Bengal BJP Mahila Morcha.

List of all 19 Candidates

Among the 19 candidates announced by the BJP in the list released on Sunday, 4 candidates are women.

Dr Jayanta Roy from Jalpaiguri Raju Bista from Darjeeling Kartick Paul from Raiganj Dhananjay Ghosh from Jangipur Rajmata Amrita Roy from Krishnanagar Arjun Singh from Barrackpur Silbhadra Dutta from Dum Dum Swapan Majumdar from Barasat Rekha Patra from Basirhat Ashok Purkait from Mathurapupr (SC) Debashree Chaudhary from Kolkata South Dr Tapas Roy from Kolkata North Arun Uday Paul Chowdhury from Uluberia Kabir Shankar Bose from Sreerampur Arup Kanti Digar from Arambagh (SC) Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay from Tamluk Agnimitra Paul from Medinipur Ashim Kumar Sarkar from Bardhaman East (SC) Dilip Ghosh from Bardhaman-Durgapur