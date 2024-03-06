×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

Big Blow to TMC as Tapas Roy Who Quit Party Over Sandeshkhali Joins BJP

Tapas Roy had resigned as TMC MLA on Monday, citing disillusionment with the party leadership.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Big Blow to TMC as Tapas Roy Who Quit Party Over Sandeshkhali Joins BJP
Big Blow to TMC as Tapas Roy Who Quit Party Over Sandeshkhali Joins BJP | Image:PTI
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: Former TMC leader Tapas Roy, who had quit West Bengal's ruling party two days ago, on Wednesday joined the BJP.

Roy had resigned as TMC MLA on Monday, citing disillusionment with the party leadership.

“I have joined the BJP today, as I want to fight against the misrule and atrocities of the TMC,” he said, after being handed over the party flag from BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar and Suvendu Adhikari here.

The TMC, however, said Roy has abandoned his principles and ideologies in his quest for personal gains.

“The people of Bengal would never forgive traitors like Tapas Roy, who quit the party for vested interests,” TMC leader Santanu Sen asserted.

Roy, a five-time MLA, had accused the TMC and its supremo Mamata Banerjee of "deserting him during trying circumstances", expressing his frustration over the party's silence when his residence was raided by the ED on January 12 over alleged irregularities in municipal recruitment. 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 19:21 IST

