Pune: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, on Friday, said that no party, leader or even Parliament could change the salient features of the Constitution of India including secularism and fundamental rights. Refuting Congress' claim that the BJP was planning to change the country's Constitution was 'baseless.'

The opposition party, when it was in power, had amended the Constitution many times, the BJP leader said, speaking at a campaign rally for the ongoing Lok Sabha polls in Maan tehsil of western Maharashtra's Satara district.

"They are spreading this propaganda that the BJP is planning to change the Constitution of India, written by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, but the Constitution cannot be changed," Gadkari said.

"The Supreme Court has ruled that the salient features of the Constitution, including the freedom of speech, fundamental rights, democracy, secularism, cannot be changed by any leader, party, or Parliament," he added, apparently referring to the famous `basic structure' principle underlined by the 1973 Kesavananda Bharati judgement.

Congress governments of the past had made amendments to the second part of the Constitution 80 times, and during Emergency then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had "distorted the Constitution", Gadkari said.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP and RSS attack democracy continuously and want to "destroy" the country's Constitution.

Gandhi, who cancelled his visit to Odisha’s Rayagada district to address an election rally at the last moment for filing nomination papers for the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat, has sent a video message in which he attacked the Sangh Parivar and the prime minister.

In the message, Gandhi said continuous attacks were made on democracy and the Constitution.

“The Congress party and INDIA bloc are trying to protect democracy and Constitution while Modi, BJP and RSS want to destroy it,” Gandhi said.

Whatever benefits the tribals, Dalits and backward communities have received, it was only because of the Constitution, he said.

"These people are trying to finish the book (Constitution) which has given you all these rights,” he said adding that without the Constitution, there would be nothing.

Therefore, the 2024 election is crucial since it is for protecting the Constitution, the former Congress president said.

“We are calling the tribals ‘Adivasis’ while the BJP and RSS people use the term ‘Vanvasi’ (forest dwellers) for them. But they intend to take away their rights on jal-jungle-jameen (water-forest-land)," Gandhi said.

Alleging that BJP leaders are insulting tribals, Gandhi said the Congress is protecting the rights of the tribals. "The Congress will give the tribals their rights on forest, water and land," he said in the message.

(with PTI inputs)