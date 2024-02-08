Updated January 14th, 2024 at 00:01 IST
Elections 2024 Live: Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to Start From Manipur today
Check all the live updates of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
12: 00 IST, January 14th 2024
Asserting that the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is an ideological yatra and not an electoral one, the Congress on Saturday said it was being taken out against the "anyay kaal" of 10 years of the Narendra Modi government. The yatra will begin from Thoubal district near here and is being seen as the Congress' bid to set the narrative in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls and put the spotlight on issues such as unemployment, price rise and social justice. Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the biggest challenge before the country is that it is facing an ideology which believes in polarisation, economic inequalities and political authoritarianism.
7: 58 IST, January 13th 2024
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday said BJP MP Pratap Simha is scared and that is why he is saying that my son Yathindra will contest against him in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru-Kodagu constituency. The chief minister said the decision to give tickets are based on the recommendations of MLAs, local leaders and party office bearers of the constituencies and not based on individual choice.
6: 11 IST, January 13th 2024
Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the opposition INDIA alliance questioning its cohesion, leadership, and policy.
His remarks come in the backdrop of the alliance's efforts to present a united front against the ruling BJP.
7: 59 IST, January 13th 2024
Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda on Saturday said he will not contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in view of his age.
The 90-year-old JD(S) supremo said he will campaign for candidates in the elections.
"I am not contesting the elections. I am now 90. Whichever seats we get, wherever it is necessary, I will go there. I have some strength to talk and have memory power. With that I will campaign," Gowda said in a press conference.
6: 10 IST, January 13th 2024
6: 03 IST, January 13th 2024
A close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday confirmed that a "proposal" to make the JD(U) president convener of the INDIA bloc came up at the meeting of coalition leaders through virtual mode.
JD(U) national general secretary Sanjay Kumar Jha, however, said Kumar had "so far not given approval" to the offer which will be deliberated upon within the party even as he claimed that the Bihar CM was in favour of a Congress leader becoming the chairperson.
"Yes, there was a proposal (prastaav aaya tha)", said Jha, who has been accompanying Kumar to all meetings of the alliance, when journalists approached him with queries outside the chief minister's residence.
8: 57 IST, January 13th 2024
Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi , will start tomorrow from Manipur's Thoubal district. "Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra is going to start tomorrow from Thoubal , Manipur Tomorrow, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will come to Imphal at 11 am and will first go to the Khongjom War Memorial. The importance of this war memorial is not only for Manipur but for the entire country," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh told reporters here.
5: 25 IST, January 13th 2024
TDP Chief and Former Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday arrived at the CID office in Vijayawada.
According to the information, the Andhra High Court has granted anticipatory bail to Chandrababu Naidu in cases related to Inner Ring Road, illegal liquor, and sand. The court ordered a bond of 1 lakh along with a surety bond, as per the High Court's directives. The bond is to be submitted to CID officers.
3: 36 IST, January 13th 2024
Congress leader and former south Mumbai MP Milind Deora is in talks with Shinde Sena in Mumbai. It is being said that Deora may leave Congress.
4: 02 IST, January 13th 2024
A consensus emerged on the name of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for appointment as the chairperson of the opposition bloc INDIA on Saturday, sources said. Leaders of the bloc met virtually and discussed various aspects of the alliance and the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections, due in April-May.
4: 54 IST, January 13th 2024
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said that the INDIA bloc's coordination panel meet held earlier in the day proved to be fruitful. He said," Leaders of INDIA Coordination Committee today met online and had a fruitful discussion on the alliance. Everyone is happy that the seat sharing talks are progressing in a positive way. We also discussed about joint programs in the coming days by INDIA Parties."
2: 25 IST, January 13th 2024
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat will be on a three-day visit to Jind in Haryana ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
2: 20 IST, January 13th 2024
Sources from the INDI Bloc meeting of January 13 have said that the DMK and Congress may have their seat-sharing meeting after the festival of Pongal, which falls on January 15.
2: 17 IST, January 13th 2024
The Uddhav Bal Thackeray Sena, the Trinamool Congress and the Samajwadi Party skipped INDI Bloc meeting in which seat-sharing was discussed for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.
2: 11 IST, January 13th 2024
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be on a two-day visit to Goa from January 19. This update comes after Kejriwal was summoned by the ED for the fourth time in connection with the excise case.
1: 55 IST, January 13th 2024
Nitish Kumar has declined the National Convenor position in the INDI Bloc yet again, after 2023. “Someone from Congress should be Convenor. I have no interest in becoming anything,” he said.
1: 33 IST, January 13th 2024
The seat-sharing meeting of the INDI Bloc for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has ended. The meeting was held today in the presence of 10 parties, while 12 parties had been invited.
1: 26 IST, January 13th 2024
NCP chief Sharad Pawar attended the meeting of INDI Bloc leaders via video conferencing for the discussion on seat-sharing.
12: 57 IST, January 13th 2024
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) may announce its candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in January or February.
12: 25 IST, January 13th 2024
The INDI Bloc crucial meeting for seat-sharing in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 has begun.
11: 43 IST, January 13th 2024
Congress faces another blow a day ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, as Senior Spokesperson of Congress and General Secretary of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Apurba Bhattacharya has resigned from the party.
11: 35 IST, January 13th 2024
Top political leaders like Uddhav Thackeray, Mamata Banerjee and Sharad Pawar have decided to skip the seat-sharing meeting of the INDI Alliance.
11: 05 IST, January 13th 2024
Union Minister Anurag Thakur commented on the mob attack on some Sadhus in Purulia, West Bengal. "Appeasement politics has created such an environment. Law and order have collapsed in West Bengal.… The question is, why is there such anti-Hindu thinking?"
10: 06 IST, January 13th 2024
At 11:30 am on January 13, the INDI Bloc meeting on seat-sharing for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 will be held. As many as 14 political parties will be joining the meet.
10: 04 IST, January 13th 2024
Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, BJP holds state-level convention in Agartala.
9: 03 IST, January 13th 2024
"The discussion on alliance is going on very well, but ball-by-ball commentary cannot be done on alliance talks," says AAP leader Raghav Chadha after attending the Congress Alliance Committee meeting at Mukul Wasnik's residence in Delhi.
