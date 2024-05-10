Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, delivered a resounding message to the citizens of India. “Go out and vote. Celebrate democracy,” he said.

Prime Minister Modi emphasized the significance of active participation in the democratic process, urging voters to exercise their fundamental right and fulfill their civic duty.

Advertisement

#PMModiAndArnab | "Go out and vote, celebrate democracy": Prime Minister Narendra Modi (@narendramodi)'s message to the voters



Tune in here to #WATCH the most-awaited MEGA #EXCLUSIVE interview on the Special 2024 Edition of Nation Wants To Know - https://t.co/REWVDTcOGk… pic.twitter.com/BGJI4Lppjw — Republic (@republic)

What does the ECI Voter Turnout for 2024 reveal?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) released the voter turnout data for Phase 1 and Phase 2 of the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections 2024 .

The Phase 1 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was held on April 19 with 102 seats, while the second phase was held on April 26 with 88 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) maintains that voter turnout is low because the Congress and its allies have not been able to get people to vote for them.

Advertisement

In general, the voter turnout in LS Polls 2024 can be seen as lower than the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. However, if one takes a look at the data closely, only a 3.29 percent difference in Phase 1 and 2.93 percent in Phase 2 is seen between the two general elections in terms of number of people voting.

According to the data published by the Election Commission, in Phase 1 of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 , a voter turnout of 66.14 percent was seen. In Phase 2 of the ongoing LS Polls 2024, a voter turnout of 66.71 percent was recorded. In Phase 1 of the LS Elections this year, 66.22 percent voters were male and 66.07 were female. The third gender voters were at 31.32 percent. In Phase 2 of the elections this year, 66.99 percent voters were male, 66.42 percent were female, and 23.86 percent voters belonged to the third gender.

Advertisement

PM Modi exudes confidence in NDA-led BJP on crossing 400 seats

Exuding confidence in NDA-led Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) on crossing 400 seats on June 4, the Prime Minister addressed various topics, national and global, primarily focusing on - Politics, Vision for Bharat and current global challenges.

Advertisement

He also talked about his journey from his first time as Prime Minister in 2014 and then being re-elected in 2019. Speaking ahead of the elections, PM Modi said, “He said, “In 2024, it seems my success story has become a challenge for me. I need blessings to cross new heights. The ‘sky is the limit’ but I have come for much more."

Advertisement

PM Modi on NDA govt mantra

Sharing highlights on the NDA govt mantra of ‘Reform, Perform and Transform’ steered India towards the growing stage, PM said, “To reform, it's the responsibility of the political leadership and elected body to take hard decisions. In the light of reforms, bureaucracy has to perform. Subsequently, transformation takes shape. It's a systematic arrangement which can be carried when citizens are taken into consideration.”