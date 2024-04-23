Advertisement

Chennai: Tamil Nadu BJP chief Annamalai was booked on Monday by Cuddalore district police on charges of provocation as he claimed that workers of a specific party had murdered a woman and attacked her family members for not voting for the alliance led by the DMK in the Lok Sabha elections.

Annamalai claimed that a 45-year-old woman from Pakkirimaniyam village was allegedly murdered by a party workers for refusing to vote a specific party in Lok Sabha elections.

Sharing proof on social media, the BJP leader claimed that Gomathy was fatally beaten by DMK members during polling in Cuddalore district. He also shared the video of the deceased's family where her husband alleged that Gomathi was murdered for "voting for the BJP".

"Listen to Smt. Gomathi's husband & her relatives confirming that it wasn't some previous enmity, and the real reason is that she voted for the BJP, which led to her being beaten up by DMK Goons," Annamalai wrote on X sharing the video of her family.

"Fascist DMK cannot silence our voices by filing frivolous cases such as these, as many cases, including the ones filed by TN CM Thiru @mkstalin, have been filed against us for being the voice of the people & for exposing the truth. Thiru @mkstalin, the day of your ouster is not far. File as many cases as you want; we won't compromise & budge!" he added.

I understand that the Fascist DMK Govt has filed an FIR on my name for exposing the truth about Smt Gomathi’s murder by DMK Goons.



Annamalai's strong rejoinder came after he was booked by Cuddalore police for sharing "misleading information" on a woman's death.

Police Refute Claims

The police filed a case against the BJP leader under sections 153 (provocation to cause riot), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and 505 (statements leading to public mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.

Additionally, three others have been booked in a separate case for spreading false information about the woman's death.

The police team investigating the case claimed that a fake new was shared by the BJP leader claiming that a woman, identified as Gomathi, was murdered by DMK workers for refusing to vote the party in the Lok Sabha polls.

The police claimed that she suffered injuries in a scuffle while attempting to intervene in a fight between her brother-in-law and a group of men. She succumbed to injuries in hospital on April 19. Despite the clarification, false news surfaced on social media, said police officials.