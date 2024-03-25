×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Grand Alliance in J&K: Apni Party Not to Contest Against Azad's Party in Udhampur

The move is seen as a gesture by Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party for making a grand alliance in Jammu and Kashmir

Reported by: Gursimran Singh
Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari
Apni Party chief Altaf Bukhari | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Jammu: In a first step towards Grand Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party is learnt to have left Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat for Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) for the first phase of Lok Sabha Polls. The move is seen as a gesture by Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party for making a grand alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, which can pose a challenge to the INDI alliance in the Union Territory.

Sources in Apni Party have confirmed to Republic that the party won't be fielding candidate from the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat where DPAP has announced its Vice-Chairman Ghulam Mohd Saroori as candidate against MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh of BJP and Choudhary Lal Singh of the INDI alliance. With the Apni Party extending support to DPAP, it is now expected that INDI alliance will get a major dent in Chenab valley ranging from 30000-50000 votes as per internal analysis of both the parties.

Advertisement

Earlier, Raqeeq Ahmed Khan, Spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, told Republic that the party's core group convened recently, empowered Altaf Bukhari to engage in discussions with similarly inclined political entities. Khan criticised the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly deceiving the people of Jammu and Kashmir amidst the current circumstances. He said that Altaf Bukhari would provide a viable solution to the region's challenges and hinted at the formation of an alliance among like-minded parties in the days ahead, emphasising its focus on serving the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and added that this coalition would actively contest and triumph over other parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that such alliances are common during elections, ultimately, the results hold significance. He added that these alliances are primarily targeted against the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party in Kashmir and asserted that they wouldn't adversely affect the BJP. Gupta further added that the alliances would instead dent the parties that have historically governed in Jammu and Kashmir, which he deemed a positive development.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 10:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Rohit reacts to chants

5 minutes ago
Benefits Of Consuming Mango Moong Salad In Summer

Mango Salad Benefits

5 minutes ago
BJP announces 14 candidates for Sikkim assembly polls

India News LIVE

7 minutes ago
Nikitin Dheer as Raavan

Nikitin's Transformation

9 minutes ago
Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Amlo Labs

11 minutes ago
Tamil Nadu Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan with CM MK Stalin (right) and DMK MP Kanimozhi (left)

BJP Moves to EC

15 minutes ago
'No Gifts, Only Vote For PM Modi': Telangana Man Requests Guests On Son's Wedding Day

Vote For PM Modi

16 minutes ago
Xiaomi SU7 launch

Xiaomi SU7 price target

18 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya, Shubman GIll

Did Gill ABUSE Pandya?

18 minutes ago
Tapsee and Mathias

Taapsee-Mathias Married

22 minutes ago
Nutritional Benefits Of Kidney Beans

Kidney Beans Benefits

25 minutes ago
Mahakaleshwar Mandir, Ujjain

Fire at Mahakal Temple

an hour ago
Coal mining

Glencore can leave Aussie

an hour ago
Viral: 5-Ft Alligator Found Inside Python's Stomach

Python Eats Alligator

an hour ago
Shubman Gill & Hardik Pandya

Hardik reception stuns KP

an hour ago
Gaza UN Europe israel hamas

Gaza Cease-Fire

an hour ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik shouts at Rohit

an hour ago
Playful Zodiac signs

Carefree Zodiac Signs

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  2. Delhi Crime: 4-Year-Old Girl Raped, Police Releases Statement

    India News13 hours ago

  3. BJP Drops Varun Gandhi in 5th List: Know Who Will Contest from Pilibhit

    Lok Sabha Elections13 hours ago

  4. Drew Barrymore Admits Feeling 'Shame' Around Her Divorce

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. Giving Tickets to Relatives Not Dynastic Politics: Siddaramaiah

    Lok Sabha Elections19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo