Advertisement

Jammu: In a first step towards Grand Alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, Apni Party is learnt to have left Udhampur Lok Sabha Seat for Ghulam Nabi Azad's Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) for the first phase of Lok Sabha Polls. The move is seen as a gesture by Altaf Bukhari-led Apni Party for making a grand alliance in Jammu and Kashmir, which can pose a challenge to the INDI alliance in the Union Territory.

Sources in Apni Party have confirmed to Republic that the party won't be fielding candidate from the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat where DPAP has announced its Vice-Chairman Ghulam Mohd Saroori as candidate against MoS PMO Dr Jitendra Singh of BJP and Choudhary Lal Singh of the INDI alliance. With the Apni Party extending support to DPAP, it is now expected that INDI alliance will get a major dent in Chenab valley ranging from 30000-50000 votes as per internal analysis of both the parties.

Advertisement

Earlier, Raqeeq Ahmed Khan, Spokesperson for the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, told Republic that the party's core group convened recently, empowered Altaf Bukhari to engage in discussions with similarly inclined political entities. Khan criticised the National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party, and Bharatiya Janata Party for allegedly deceiving the people of Jammu and Kashmir amidst the current circumstances. He said that Altaf Bukhari would provide a viable solution to the region's challenges and hinted at the formation of an alliance among like-minded parties in the days ahead, emphasising its focus on serving the interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and added that this coalition would actively contest and triumph over other parties in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

While former Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Kavinder Gupta said that such alliances are common during elections, ultimately, the results hold significance. He added that these alliances are primarily targeted against the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party in Kashmir and asserted that they wouldn't adversely affect the BJP. Gupta further added that the alliances would instead dent the parties that have historically governed in Jammu and Kashmir, which he deemed a positive development.