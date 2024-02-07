Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 31st, 2024 at 17:59 IST

Guarantees Will Be Implemented Only If Cong Wins All Seats In T'gana: CM Reddy's Blackmail to Voters

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday, took a major U-turn on the guarantees assured by the Congress to the voters of the state .

Radhika Dhawad
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Hyderabad: Chief Minister of Telangana Revanth Reddy, on Wednesday, made a significant shift in stance regarding the Congress party's commitments. He asserted that his party would deliver on the electoral promises in the state only if they secured victory in all Lok Sabha seats. 

Initially, Chief Minister Reddy had urged Congress leaders and supporters to collaborate effectively to secure at least 14 out of 17 seats in Telangana during the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections. Nevertheless, his recent statements have caught many by surprise.

Speaking to the media, Reddy stated, "Up to this point, KCR has never requested, and Modi has never granted (promises). Now, it falls upon us to provide and deliver. To fulfill the commitments made to the people of Telangana, the Congress must secure victory in all 17 seats in the state."

Chief Minister Reddy had earlier remarked that the Congress had presented a trailer for the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) during the Assembly polls, and now it was poised to showcase the 'real cinema' during the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

He had also declared that the Congress-led government would begin implementing two additional assurances starting from February. Criticising BRS leaders for condemning the recently established Congress government's alleged failure to fulfill the Six Guarantees and electoral promises from the Assembly polls, the Chief Minister voiced his disapproval for the same.

Published January 31st, 2024 at 17:14 IST

