Gujarat’s Former Deputy CM Nitin Patel Opts Out of Race for Mehsana Lok Sabha Seat | Image: File

Gandhinagar: Former Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday opted out of the race for the Mehsana constituency Lok Sabha seat.

The BJP on Saturday released its first list, declaring candidates on 15 seats of Gujarat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The candidate on Mehsana seat is yet to be finalised.

In a letter posted on social media, Patel, who served as the Deputy Chief Minister from August 2016 to September 2021, said, "Candidates for 15 Lok Sabha seats of the state were declared yesterday (Saturday) and the process of selection of a Mehsana Lok Sabha candidate is still going on."

In his letter, he expressed hope for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to secure a third term in the office.

Patel's announcement came a day after the BJP released its first list of upcoming Lok Sabha election candidates, with major shake up, replacing 33 sitting MPs with new faces.

The list has a total of 195 names, including 34 central ministers. In Gujarat, five sitting MPs were dropped.