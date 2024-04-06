×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:11 IST

Haryana: AAP Candidate Allegedly Abused in Election Commission Document, Governor Suspends Official

The Haryana Governor on Saturday suspended an official after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate was allegedly abused in the Election Commission document.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya suspends official after AAP candidate was allegedly abused in Election Commission document | Image:File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kaithal: The Haryana Governor on Saturday suspended an official after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate was allegedly abused in the Election Commission document. According to the reports, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya suspended Kaithal's Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), SDM Braham Parkash after the AAP candidate was allegedly abused in an Election Commission document. Meanwhile, the incident has triggered a row in the state.

The governor's action came up after it was alleged that inappropriate language was used from the government official's ID in reply to the AAP candidate's application seeking permission to hold two election rallies. 

Advertisement

Permission was sought by Haryana AAP chief

It is being claimed that the AAP had lodged a complaint following the incident, which took place after the Aam Aadmi Party sought permission for poll rallies on the Election Commission's portal in Kaithal district of Haryana.

Advertisement

As reports suggested, the computer operator of the Kaithal SDM office allegedly used inappropriate language against the AAP candidate, while denying permission. Following the incident, the SDM reportedly suspended 5 computer operators at his office immediately.

According to the AAP, the permission for the two poll events on April 7 was sought by Haryana AAP chief Sushil Gupta, who is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Kurukshetra constituency in Haryana. However, he allegedly denied permission with an abusive reply. Kaithal district comes under the Kurukshetra constituency.

Advertisement

AAP candidate Gupta called the incident shameful and urged the Election Commission for strict action.

Notably, voting in Haryana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 25 and counting of the votes will be carried out on June 4.

 

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 21:41 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Thousands gathered in Budapest on Saturday as a former Orbán loyalist vowed to unite the nation and end the populist leader's reign.

Viktor Orbán Protest

a few seconds ago
Delhi Police Arrest Youth With Arms And Ammunition Ahead of Republic Day

School Student Tortured

4 minutes ago
Jos Buttler

Kohli's ton goes in vain

9 minutes ago
LPG cylinder blast

Cylinder Bomb

11 minutes ago
Mohammed Sporting wins I-League title, gets chance in ISL

Mohammedan win league

12 minutes ago
Virat Kohli in Pink Promise Match at IPL 2024

Kohli on his 100

15 minutes ago
Police in Arkansas responded to an 'active incident' at a Conway shopping mall.

Arkansas Incident

17 minutes ago
1.26 Lakh People Joined BJP in Madhya Pradesh: BJP Senior Leader Narottam Mishra

Bharatiya Janata Party

18 minutes ago
RR vs RCB live blog

RR vs RCB

21 minutes ago
Sitharaman Exposes Congress’ Election Manifesto

INC's Manifesto Exposed

24 minutes ago
Sonam Wangchuk

Border March

24 minutes ago
Nagpur: Police Bust Sex Racket At Spa And Rescues Three Girl, Three Held

Police Bust Sex Racket

27 minutes ago
Healthy Burger

Healthy Burger Recipes

28 minutes ago
Aparajita Sarangi

Tracking BJP's Aparajita

30 minutes ago
Natural Ways To Clear Nasal Congestion

Free Blocked Nose

31 minutes ago
Staycations destinations

Staycation Destinations

32 minutes ago
Assi Ghat

Assi Ghat

33 minutes ago
Universal Studios

Universal Studios

35 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Papaya Takes Center Stage As Alternative Cake In B'Day Celebration

    India News9 hours ago

  2. 17 Indians Lured Into Unsafe Work in Laos on Way Back Home

    World9 hours ago

  3. Deepika Shares Cryptic Post, Says 'Posting Less, Accomplishing More'

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  4. Woman Paraded Semi-Naked After Her Son Marries His Girlfriend in Punjab

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Migrant Worker Beaten to Death by Mob in Kerala, 10 in Custody

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo