Kaithal: The Haryana Governor on Saturday suspended an official after an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate was allegedly abused in the Election Commission document. According to the reports, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya suspended Kaithal's Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), SDM Braham Parkash after the AAP candidate was allegedly abused in an Election Commission document. Meanwhile, the incident has triggered a row in the state.

The governor's action came up after it was alleged that inappropriate language was used from the government official's ID in reply to the AAP candidate's application seeking permission to hold two election rallies.

Permission was sought by Haryana AAP chief

It is being claimed that the AAP had lodged a complaint following the incident, which took place after the Aam Aadmi Party sought permission for poll rallies on the Election Commission's portal in Kaithal district of Haryana.

As reports suggested, the computer operator of the Kaithal SDM office allegedly used inappropriate language against the AAP candidate, while denying permission. Following the incident, the SDM reportedly suspended 5 computer operators at his office immediately.

According to the AAP, the permission for the two poll events on April 7 was sought by Haryana AAP chief Sushil Gupta, who is contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections from the Kurukshetra constituency in Haryana. However, he allegedly denied permission with an abusive reply. Kaithal district comes under the Kurukshetra constituency.

AAP candidate Gupta called the incident shameful and urged the Election Commission for strict action.

Notably, voting in Haryana for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections will take place on May 25 and counting of the votes will be carried out on June 4.



