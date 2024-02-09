Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 8th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

Haryana Congress to Bring No-Confidence Motion Against BJP-JJP Govt

Cong has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government in Haryana over alleged failure of the government of all the fronts

Srinwanti Das
The decision was taken in the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party held here, chaired by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda
The decision was taken in the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party held here, chaired by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Chandigarh: With the Budget Session of the Haryana State Assembly scheduled to begin on February 20, the Congress, which is the main opposition, has decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the ruling Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP)-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) coalition government over “failure of the government of all the fronts”, stating that every section of society is unhappy with the ruling government.

The decision was taken in the meeting of the Congress Legislature Party, chaired by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

“We have decided to bring a no-confidence motion against the government in this session, because the present government has been a failure in every field, and every section is unhappy with this government,” Hooda said.

He said the party will firmly raise public-centric issues surrounding corruption, increasing unemployment in the state, funds irregularities and corroption, sending youth to war zones in Israel, giving priority to outsiders in Haryana’s recruitment, recruitment scams, and the Agneepath Scheme.

Published February 8th, 2024 at 14:49 IST

