×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 01:27 IST

Has Tanveer Ahmed Joined Cong? Viral Pic Showing Key JDS Member Next to Shivakumar Fuels Speculation

No formal announcement has been made regarding Tanveer Ahmed's purported switch to Congress, sources suggest that an official confirmation is imminent.

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Has Tanveer Ahmed Joined Congress? Viral Pic Showing Key JDS Member Next to Shivakumar Fuels Speculation
Has Tanveer Ahmed Joined Congress? Viral Pic Showing Key JDS Member Next to Shivakumar Fuels Speculation | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: JDS National Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed on Tuesday switched allegiance to the Congress party, said sources. While no official statement has been released yet, sources close to the matter have confirmed Ahmed's presence in a recent picture where he is seen standing beside Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The unverified photograph, which has been circulating on social media platforms, shows Tanveer Ahmed standing right next to Shivakumar, fueling rumors of his affiliation with the Congress. Although no formal announcement has been made regarding Ahmed's purported switch, sources suggest that an official confirmation is imminent.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 01:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Has Tanveer Ahmed Joined Congress? Viral Pic Showing Key JDS Member Next to Shivakumar Fuels Speculation

Tanveer Ahmed

2 hours ago
Nitish Reddy and Pat Cummins

Who is Nitish Reddy?

3 hours ago
Rajashthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson

IPL 2024: Points Table

3 hours ago
Pak ISI Tale On Mystery Terror Killings Crash Lands As USA Goes Into 'No Comments' Mode | The Debate

Pak ISI Tale Crash Lands

3 hours ago
Raj Thackeray met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on Tuesday

Amit Shah-Thackeray Meet

3 hours ago
Shubman Gill

Miller could be back

3 hours ago
Strategic Allies & Annamalai At Ground Zero - Will BJP's Gameplan Deliver? | The Debate

#BJPInTamilNadu

3 hours ago
Lok Sabha Elections 2024 LIVE

Lok Sabha Polls

3 hours ago
Chennaiyin FC Move to 6th Spot and Knock Jamshedpur FC Out of Playoffs Race

Chennaiyin beat NEUFC

3 hours ago
Abortion became a major political issue in the US after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade in 2022.

Arizona 1864 Abortion

3 hours ago
Nitish Reddy and Pat Cummins

SRH beat PBKS by 2 runs

3 hours ago
Shiv temple

Famous Delhi Temples

3 hours ago
The Impossible

Best Survival Movies

4 hours ago
Re: Zero

Time Travel Anime Movies

4 hours ago
Kingdom Season 2

Horror K-Dramas List

4 hours ago
Popular destinations for backpacking

Backpacking Trips Options

4 hours ago
Peter and Jennifer Crumbley were convicted of involuntary manslaughter for the school shooting committed by their son in 2021.

Michigan School Shooter

4 hours ago
Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

    Sports 8 hours ago

  2. Badshah Touches Feet Of A Younger Arijit Singh In Viral Video

    Entertainment8 hours ago

  3. Man Exposes Possible Petrol Pump Tampering by Female Workers | WATCH

    India News8 hours ago

  4. Snake And Mongoose Deadly Fight In A Pothole, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Man Stabs Mother Over 70 Times Because She 'Irritated Him'

    World9 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo