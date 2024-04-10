Advertisement

New Delhi: JDS National Spokesperson Tanveer Ahmed on Tuesday switched allegiance to the Congress party, said sources. While no official statement has been released yet, sources close to the matter have confirmed Ahmed's presence in a recent picture where he is seen standing beside Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar.

The unverified photograph, which has been circulating on social media platforms, shows Tanveer Ahmed standing right next to Shivakumar, fueling rumors of his affiliation with the Congress. Although no formal announcement has been made regarding Ahmed's purported switch, sources suggest that an official confirmation is imminent.

