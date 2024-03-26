×

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

Haven't Seen Desire, Energy of PM Modi in Any Other Politician: BJP's LS Candidate Arun Govil

 Arun Govil, the popular actor from the iconic 'Ramayan' is all set to contest from his hometown Meerut in Uttar Pradesh.

Reported by: Radhika Dhawad
Arun Govil
Arun Govil | Image:Instagram
  • 2 min read
Meerut: Arun Govil, the popular actor from the iconic 'Ramayan' is all set to contest from his hometown Meerut in Uttar Pradesh on a BJP ticket for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.  

Govil, while speaking to reporters on Tuesday, said, “I am feeling great. I was born in Meerut; I grew up and studied in Meerut. Whatever we have been doing so far was a form of service, and now, this is a different form of service to the people. I will do the same work that I used to do earlier, only the form (of my service) will change.”

He added, “I'm extremely attached to Meerut. I went to Meerut two to three years ago and since then, I have been away from my hometown. My old house is in Meerut, the streets where I lived and studied, everything is flashing before my eyes. I am extremely elated that I will be there. I feel proud to serve my people.”

Speaking about Ram Mandir's Pran Pratishthan in January, Govil said the entire country had been experiencing positive energy radiating from Lord Ram since then. 

Further, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Govil said the former did a lot of work in very little time. He concluded by saying, “I haven't seen the desire and energy of PM Modi in any other politician till date. He does not appear to be a politician. He's a hard-working man who works for the people of the country. He is ready to do anything for them. He's fulfilling all the promises he had made - be it Ram Mandir, the empowerment of women, etc.”

The BJP recently released its fifth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha, in which it fielded Arun Govil from Meerut, actor Kangana Ranaut from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, and Sambit Patra from Puri to name a few.

The Lok Sabha elections that are slated to begin on April 19 will see the country vote in seven phases, results for which are expected to be out on June 4. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Published March 26th, 2024 at 17:07 IST

