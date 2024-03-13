Dr CN Manjunath met former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa amid reports that the former will likely be fielded from Bengaluru rural against Congress leader DK Suresh. | Image: Republic

Bengaluru: With the biggest poll battle of the year – Lok Sabha Elections 2024 – around the corner, former Prime Minister and JDS supremo HD Deve Gowda's son-in-law Dr CN Manjunath on Wednesday met with former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa amid reports suggesting that Dr Manjunath will likely be fielded from Bengaluru rural constituency against Congress leader and lone sitting MP DK Suresh.