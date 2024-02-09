Advertisement

Jammu: Ahead of the INDI alliance talks in Jammu and Kashmir, a war of words has erupted among the National Conference, PDP, and Congress over the seat-sharing formula in the Union Territory. This conflict arose after National Conference Vice President and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah claimed that there were no negotiations on the seats won by National Conference in the 2019 Parliamentary Polls. Congress and PDP have objected to the 'Three Seat' discussion offer put forth by the National Conference.

Mehbooba Mufti's People Democratic Party, asserting their claim on seat sharing, insisted that their single largest party status from the 2014 Assembly polls should be considered when allocating seats in the alliance. Varinder Singh Son, PDP Spokesperson, said that PDP and National Conference's participated in the INDI alliance for the overarching goal of safeguarding the country and its Constitution. He highlighted PDP's significant presence in the last assembly polls, where it emerged as the largest party with 28 seats and was in power.

Advertisement

"Decision-making within the INDIA alliance will be collective, and if it concerns the importance of votes, PDP stands as the largest party in the last Assembly polls. I don't want to criticise, but we had 28 seats in the last polls," he added.

On the other hand, the Congress Party claimed that discussions would take place on all six seats in Jammu and Kashmir, including one in Ladakh. Ravinder Sharma, Congress Vice President, affirmed that Omar's acknowledgment of being part of the alliance is a positive development. "Although the alliance currently holds three seats, discussions regarding strategies for these seats will take place. Furthermore, deliberations will extend to all six seats involved. Final decisions will be made by a high-powered group within the Congress, considering all relevant aspects," he further stated.

Advertisement

Yesterday, National Conference Vice President and former J&K CM Omar Abdullah mentioned that no discussions had occurred regarding seat sharing within the alliance, but Congress has shown readiness for talks. "The talks will take place on seats held by the Bharatiya Janata Party as the other three seats are currently held by the INDIA Alliance," he said. Omar's statement hinted at no negotiations on seats already won by the National Conference in the 2019 Assembly Polls.