New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an exclusive and insightful interview to Republic Media Network Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, spoke about a range of issues and topics of the nation. In what has turned out to be the most watched and trending interview, PM Modi also spoke about the constructed Hindu-Muslim divide in India, and said that he never raised the topic.

“Do these parties ever talk about other people, castes, communities, classes, and religions?” asked Arnab. To which, PM Modi replied that he did not bring up the topic of Hindus and Muslims.

“Hindu-Musalman Modi nahin laaya. Aapke action mein Hindu-Musalman hain, toh mujhe desh ke saamne aapko benakab karna bahot zaroori hai.” (Modi did not bring up the topic of Hindu-Muslim. If your actions speak about Hindu-Muslim, then it is important for me to expose your reality.)

PM Modi on Sam Pitroda’s racist remark

The PM also hinted at his displeasure of former Indian Overseas Congress Chairman Sam Pitroda’s recent racist comment on Indians from the North, South, East and West looking like “White”, “African”, “Chinese” or “Arab”. Recently, in an interview with The Statesman, Pitroda had said, "We have survived 75 years in a very happy environment where people could live together, leaving aside a few fights here and there. We could hold a country together as diverse as India, where people on the east look like Chinese, people on the West look like Arabs, people on the North look like maybe, White, and maybe people on the South look like Africans."

PM Modi strongly reacted to Pitroda’s remark, saying to Arnab, “Desh ke taane-baane ko todne ka jo prayaas ho raha hai - chahe chamdi ke rang pe ho…bhasha par ho, yeh main samajhta hoon ki nahin chal sakta hai.” (An attempt is being made to divide the country based on colour or language. It is not going to work.)

Catch a glimpse of PM Modi’s take on Hindu-Musalman:

Watch the full interview of Arnab with PM Modi here: