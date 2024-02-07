PM Modi is set to make history by addressing a massive gathering of first-time voters on National Voters Day. | Image: BJP India

Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made history by addressing a massive gathering of first-time voters on National Voter's Day. The event, organised by BJYM, saw participation of lakhs of young voters across 5000+ locations. This initiative aims to remind the youth of their crucial role in nation-building.

It marks the first time a Prime Minister is engaging with first-time voters on such a large scale, emphasizing their responsibilities in shaping the future of the nation.

Advertisement

Prime Minister Modi Urges Youth Participation in Democracy at NamoData Meet

During the address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to all participants in the NamoData Meet, underlining the significance of their role in shaping the nation's future. The address took place on National Voters Day, with PM Modi extending an invitation to the "NamoData" – a term symbolising the collective power of the nation's youth. PM Modi highlighted the honour of being part of the meet and his ability to address the nation’s future.

Advertisement

In his address, he underlined the newfound responsibility of being contributors to the democratic system and encourage active participation in the political process.

Key takeaways from PM Modi’s historic address

1. Democracy's Crucial Asset:

“You are now an important part of the democratic system.”

2. Amrit Kal and Civic Duty:

“I feel it is an honor for you all to have become a voter at this point in time when the nation has entered its Amrit Kal.”

3. Future Vision:

“The next 25 years are important for both you and the nation. Your contribution will be counted and recognized at this point in time.”

4. Voter's Power:

“Your vote will decide the vision of the nation now. You will decide the future of the nation.”

5. Individual Impact:

“Your one vote can make India the third-largest economy. Your one vote can change the digital interface of the country.”

6. Youth as Decision-Makers:

“You all have a great opportunity to decide how you can get your names etched with golden letters in a developed India.”

7. Government Initiatives:

“Our government has opened fields from drones to space sectors. With the 'Startup Yojna,' we have made the way easier for you to start a business.”

8. Infrastructure Development:

“We are making new railways and roadways. India is working on new infrastructural developments. All these developments are being made for you, my young friends.”

9. Economic Achievements:

“Today, people talk about credibility, not corruption; success stories, not scams. Earlier, India was on the list of Fragile Five economies. But today, Bharat is the fifth-largest economy in the world.”

10. Future Economic Projection:

“In the coming years, India will become one of the top three economies in the world.”

11. Clarity in Policies:

“When there is a majority government in the country, there is clarity in policies and decisions.”

12. Opposition to Dynastic Politics:

“Our government is against dynastic politics.”

13. Call to Action:

“So with the power of your votes, you need to throw away the dynastic parties.”

14. Impact of Dynastic Politics:

"Dynastic politics finishes up the nation."

Prime Minister Modi concluded by aligning the dreams of the youth with his vision for a developed India. He stressed that their active participation, especially through voting, will decisively shape the nation's progress in terms of speed, direction, and approach. His address highlighted the critical facets of political transparency, economic advancement, and a resolute stance against dynastic politics. As the nation anticipates significant developments, PM Modi fervently encouraged citizens to wield the power of their votes, envisioning a political landscape liberated from dynastic influences.