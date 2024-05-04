'Hope My Little Joke Doesn't Pass Expertise in Politics': Kasparov After Post on Rahul Goes Viral

The mocking ensued after the Congress party shared a video of Rahul Gandhi playing chess on his mobile during election campaigns and named Kasparov his favourite player. | Image:X

New Delhi: Hours after former Russian Chess champion Garry Kasparov's post mocking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi went viral, Kasparov issued a clarification, emphasising that his "little joke" is not meant to be taken as "expertise in Indian politics."

Responding to a post by actor Ranvir Shorey, Kasparov said, "I very much hope my little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics! But as an 'all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes,' as I was once described, I cannot fail to see a politician dabbling in my beloved game!"

I very much hope my little joke does not pass for advocacy or expertise in Indian politics! But as an "all-seeing monster with 1000 eyes," as I was once described, I cannot fail to see a politician dabbling in my beloved game! https://t.co/MlBnR4PeZ6 — Garry Kasparov (@Kasparov63)

The mocking ensued after the Congress party shared a video of Rahul Gandhi playing chess on his mobile during election campaigns and named Kasparov his favourite player and drew parallels between Indian politics and the game, saying "...once you get slightly better at it, the opponent's pieces actually operate almost like your own."

A user commented, "feel so relieved that @Kasparov63 and @vishy64theking retired early and didn't have to face the greatest chess genius of our times."

Kasparov, rather unusually, responded to that comment sarcastically saying, "Traditional (sic) dictates that you should first win from Raebareli before challenging for the top."

With this, it seemed obvious that the chess superstar meant Rahul Gandhi to first win the upcoming elections from Rae Bareli, and then gun the top spot of Prime Minister.

Rahul filed his nomination on Friday for the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat.

Kasparov recently praised Indian Chess Grandmaster D Gukesjh after his win. "The 'children' of Vishy Anand are on the loose."

(Inputs from PTI)

