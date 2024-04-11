Updated April 11th, 2024 at 10:27 IST
'I Will Not be Intimidated': Union Minister V Muraleedharan Alleges Threat by CPI(M) 'Goons'
Sharing a video on X, allegedly claimed that 'goons' of CPIM Kerala threatened during an election campaign and tried to attack the campaign vehicle.
Thiruvananthapuram: Given India's general elections, a new controversy unfolded where Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, on Thursday sharing a video on X allegedly claiming that 'goons' of CPI(M) threatened him during an election campaign in Kerala and tried to attack the campaign vehicle.
The post by V Muraleedharan read, "I will not be intimidated by the goons of @CPIMKerala who threatened me during the campaign & even attempted to attack the campaign vehicle @CPIMKerala is worried by the massive response to @BJPIndia in Kerala and is resorting to such attempts to threaten @BJP4India candidates."
Published April 11th, 2024 at 10:27 IST
