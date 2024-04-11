Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram: Given India's general elections, a new controversy unfolded where Minister of State for External Affairs & Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan, on Thursday sharing a video on X allegedly claiming that 'goons' of CPI(M) threatened him during an election campaign in Kerala and tried to attack the campaign vehicle.

The post by V Muraleedharan read, "I will not be intimidated by the goons of @CPIMKerala who threatened me during the campaign & even attempted to attack the campaign vehicle @CPIMKerala is worried by the massive response to @BJPIndia in Kerala and is resorting to such attempts to threaten @BJP4India candidates."

Advertisement

I will not be intimidated by the goons of @CPIMKerala who threatened me during the campaign & even attempted to attack the campaign vehicle@CPIMKerala is worried by the massive response to @BJPIndia in Kerala and is resorting to such attempts to threaten @BJP4India candidates pic.twitter.com/8BSp29b6yy — V Muraleedharan / വി മുരളീധരൻ ( Modi Ka Parivar) (@VMBJP)

The video shows a group of three men on a motorcycle attempting to assault the Minister and his entourage during their motorcade.

Advertisement

As per media reports, the incident occurred on Wednesday evening at around 7:15 pm in Kottiyam Mukku in the Pallikal Grama Panchayat.

Reports suggest that this prompted the vehicle tour of the minister for approximately 30 minutes until the Pallikal police arrived at the scene, after which the tour resumed.