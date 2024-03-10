×

Updated March 10th, 2024 at 11:42 IST

‘If Husband Chants Modi, Don’t Serve Dinner': Kejriwal's Desperate Attempt to Woo Voters | WATCH

The Chief Minister made these comments while addressing a town hall event named 'Mahila Samman Samaroh' in the national capital.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal | Image:@AamAadmiParty/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: In a desperate measure to woo the voters ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday told women supporters to not serve dinner to their husbands if they "chant" Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name

Advertisement

Kejriwal urged his female supporters to ask their family members to swear upon them that they would support him and his party the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Advertisement

He said, "Many men are chanting PM Modi's name, but you have to set it right. If your husband chants Modi's name, tell him you won't serve him dinner."

Furthermore, he asked the women if to tell others as well who support the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that only their 'brother' Kejriwal will stand by them.

Advertisement

The AAP convener said, " "Tell them that I have made their electricity free, their bus tickets free, and now I’m giving these Rs 1,000 to women every month. What has the BJP done for them? Why vote for BJP then? Vote for Kejriwal this time."

"The parties give some post to a woman and say that women have been empowered. I am not saying that women should not get posts, they should get big posts and tickets, they should get everything. But only two or four women benefit from this. What do the rest of the women get?" he added.

Advertisement

Published March 10th, 2024 at 11:40 IST

